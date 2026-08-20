Gardening Tips: 5 Signs Your Plant Is Dying and How to Save It
Are your plants dying? These might be the reasons. Keep scrolling to know more!
Are your plants dying?
No one likes to see the garden of their dreams shatter in front of their eyes. If you too are facing the same issue, then worry not; we have got you covered
Yellowing of leaves
The Cause: Overwatering suffocates the root system, preventing it from absorbing oxygen, making the leaves turn yellow.
How to Save: Stop watering immediately and let the soil dry out.
Crispy, Brown Leaf Edges
The Cause: This is often caused by very dry indoor air, intense direct sunlight, or minerals.
How to Save: Move the plant away from harsh, direct sunlight or heating vents.
Wilting or Drooping Stems
The Cause: Dry soil is the culprit.
How To Save: If the soil is bone-dry and pulling away from the pot, give it a thorough, deep soak.
Root Rot
The Cause: Overwatering allows harmful fungi or bacteria to decay the plant's core structure from the roots upward.
How To Save: Cut away all mushy, dark sections using sterilized shears.
Tiny, Pale Yellow Growth
The Cause: Lack of sunlight and energy
How To Save: Move the plant to a brighter spot.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.