Gardening Tips: 5 Ways To Use Home-Grown Lavender For Self-Care, Medicinal Use
Want to use your home-grown lavender for some self-care and medicinal use? Well, here's how you do it. Keep scrolling to learn more!
Of Lavender Freshness!
Nothing beats the fresh scent of lavender lingering from your home garden. Not only do the plants look pretty, but they have multiple uses as well. Want to know? Keep scrolling to find out.
Make a Relaxing Lavender Bath
Boil some lavender in water and use the soak to add to your bath salts. You can also add some dry lavender leaves to the bath
Prepare Lavender Tea
Dried lavender buds can be used to make herbal tea and are excellent for calming your nerves and making you feel relaxed.
Natural Aromatherapy Sachet
Fill a breathable fabric pouch with dried flowers and place it inside a wardrobe, drawer or beside your bed.
Lavender-Infused Oil
Dried lavender can be infused into a carrier oil and used as part of a relaxing self-care routine.
Simple DIY Facial Steam
A small quantity of dried lavender can be added to hot water to create a fragrant facial steam.
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