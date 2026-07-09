If it's just general dirt and dust, a simple soap solution will do the job. Take some lukewarm water in a bucket and add a few drops of liquid dishwash or a mild liquid soap. Dip a soft cloth in the solution, wring it out well, and clean the almirah from top to bottom. Afterwards, wipe with a clean damp cloth and then dry it completely.

Kitchen Hacks: Is Your Gas Lighter Sticky? Make It New in Minutes!