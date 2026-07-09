Almirah Cleaning: Stubborn Stains Gone Easy, Tricks That Actually Work!
Our iron almirahs get dirty from daily use, with tough stains building up over time. These marks are not easy to remove. But don't worry, a few simple home remedies can make your almirah look brand new again.
Why do stains happen?
Vinegar and water home remedy
White vinegar is great for removing light stains and fingerprints. Just mix equal parts of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Spray it on the stains and let it sit for 5-10 minutes. Then, gently scrub with a soft sponge or cotton cloth and wipe with a dry cloth. Your almirah's shine will come right back!
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Baking Soda
Can also be cleaned with soap
If it's just general dirt and dust, a simple soap solution will do the job. Take some lukewarm water in a bucket and add a few drops of liquid dishwash or a mild liquid soap. Dip a soft cloth in the solution, wring it out well, and clean the almirah from top to bottom. Afterwards, wipe with a clean damp cloth and then dry it completely.
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