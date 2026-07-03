Did you know your everyday kitchen vessels also have a 'best before' date? It's true. Using old, worn-out pots and pans for too long can actually be bad for your health. Here’s a simple guide on when it’s time to replace them.

Even Your Utensils Have an Expiry Date

We are all very careful about checking the expiry dates on food packets and drinks. But have you ever thought about the expiry date of the pots and pans you cook in every day? While they don't come with a printed date, every kitchen vessel has a limited lifespan.

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After a certain time, you'll start seeing signs of wear and tear. This could be anything from scratches and rust to the coating peeling off. When you see these signs, it's a clear signal that you need to get new utensils.

Non-Stick Pans

These days, you'll find non-stick pans in almost every kitchen. According to experts, they generally last for about 3 to 5 years with regular use. You should think about replacing your pan if the top coating starts to peel, you see deep scratches, or your food begins to stick frequently.

Ceramic-Coated Utensils

Vessels with a ceramic coating usually have a lifespan of 1 to 4 years. Over time, their non-stick quality can reduce. If the surface feels rough or the coating starts chipping, it's best to replace them.

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Aluminium Utensils

Aluminium vessels are lightweight and popular. But with frequent use, they can get scratches or surface damage. Their average life is about 5 to 10 years. If your aluminium pot has lost its shape or doesn't heat up evenly anymore, it's time for a new one.

Stainless Steel

Stainless steel is considered one of the most durable options for a kitchen. Good quality stainless steel cookware can easily last for 10 to 25 years, or even longer. However, if you notice deep dents, the handles have become loose, or there are other problems, it's a good idea to replace them.

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Copper Utensils

If you take proper care of them, copper vessels can last for 10 to 20 years, sometimes even more. But you must stop using them if they start to rust, look faded, or if the inner lining gets damaged.

Cast Iron Utensils

Cast iron cookware, like the heavy kadais and tawas our grandmothers used, is the most durable of all. With the right care, they can be used for decades, and can even be passed down through generations. You only need to replace them if they develop large cracks or get severely rusted.