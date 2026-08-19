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Balcony Gardening Tips: Mogra to Bougainvillea- 7 Flowers Plants That Add Instant Colour, Beauty and Charm
Before purchasing, determine how many hours of direct sunshine your balcony receives. With a little forethought, even a little outside space can be transformed into a stunning flower oasis.
Hibiscus, Mogra, Petunia & More: 7 Flowers for a Dreamy Balcony
Imagine going out onto your balcony every morning to discover it brimming with vibrant flowers, fresh foliage, and, in some cases, a lovely natural aroma. You don't need a large garden to get the dreamlike impression. With the correct blooming plants, even a small apartment balcony may become a happy little refuge. The trick is to select flowers that are suitable for your balcony's sunshine, area, and environment.
Ixora
Ixora develops clusters of small blooms that may lend a rich, colourful appearance to a balcony. It is best suited to warm climates and may thrive in pots with adequate sunlight and drainage.
Portulaca
For a sunny balcony, portulaca is a colourful and low-maintenance choice. Its colourful blooms bloom beautifully in sunshine, and the plant tolerates heat and somewhat dry conditions well.
Petunia
Petunias are great for hanging baskets and fence planters. Their vibrant flowers can spill over the edges, resulting in a lovely, cascading garden look. They are very appealing during the chilly blooming season.
Marigold
Bright yellow and orange marigolds quickly brighten up a balcony. They thrive in containers, like sunshine, and are one of the easiest blooming plants for novices.
Mogra
Mogra, also known as Arabian Jasmine, is ideal for those seeking both beauty and aroma. Its little white blossoms may fill the balcony with a lovely smell, especially in the evening. It works especially well on balconies that face the sun or the east.
Bougainvillaea
Do you want to add a striking splash of colour? Bougainvillaea is an excellent option. Its vibrant pink, purple, crimson, or orange bracts can cascade gracefully over fences. It prefers direct sunshine and is relatively drought-resistant once established.
Hibiscus
Few flowers make a stronger statement than hibiscus. Its huge, colourful flowers may add a tropical atmosphere to your terrace. Give it plenty of sunshine, frequent watering, and proper drainage, and it will reward you with several blooms throughout warm weather.
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