Children's Day 2022: Images, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share on this special day

Children's Day 2022: The day commemorates the birth anniversary of our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was fond of children and their innocence. Here are some images, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share on this special day

Here are some Children's Day quotes, WhatsApp status and greetings to share in honour of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday

In India, Children's Day is observed on November 14 each year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the nation's first prime minister. Due to Nehru's love of kids and education, India celebrates his birthday as Children's Day. Children referred to him as Chacha Nehru with fondness.

Here are some quotes to share on this day

1. The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.

2. "The first happiness of a child is to know that he is loved." - Don Bosco

3. Childhood is the best time of anyone’s life. I want to wish all of the children across the globe a very happy Children’s Day. Have as much fun as you want on this day!

4. Every child is one of nature’s most precious gifts. Give them a day, let them have some time to enjoy themselves, and make room for their tomorrow. Best wishes for Children’s Day!

5. "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Only through right education can a better order of society be built up." - Jawaharlal Nehru

7. “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” - Rabindranath Tagore

8. “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” - Nelson Mandela

