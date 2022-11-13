Children's Day 2022: Wishes and messages to share with your young ones
Children’s Day marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who was fondly called “Chacha Nehru " or “Chachaji” by kids. As the Children’s Day is here, take a look some wishes and greetings to share with your little ones and make their day memorable.
On November 14, India celebrates Children's Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the nation's first prime minister. He was often referred to as Chacha Nehru. After his death in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament and it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Children's Day in India.
Children's Day is enthusiastically observed at schools, where studentsget small treat, and the faculty and staff put up some performances for them. However, the celebration varies from school to school.
Wishes to share with your young ones:
1. You are my shining star, therefore may you receive all the stars in your cat. Little one, I love you. Greetings on Children's Day!
2. You are a happy, youthful, and vibrant person who can instantly make me grin. It's your day today. So, I wish you a very happy Children's Day.
3. On this really great day, let's all honour our children's innocence and purity since they are the future of our country. To make them feel unique, we should take every possible step. Greetings on Children's Day!
4. May your innocence and your heart's purity help to bring out the finest in each and every one of you. Greetings for Children's Day.
5. To all my students, may your future be filled with happiness and opportunities. Happy Children’s Day to all of you.
6. May the innocence in their smiles and the purity of their hearts stay forever unfaded. Wishing a joyful children's day to every kid in the world!
Here are some messages you can share on this day:
1. Children are the carriers of our dreams for a happier future and our hopes for a better tomorrow. I'm wishing young people across a wonderful Children's Day.
2. Never let the child inside of you die, and be sure to look after it anytime it needs something. You would improve everything if you had a gentler heart. Happy Children's Day, everyone!
3. Sending warm wishes and blessings to every kid in the world. Happy Children’s Day 2022
4. May you never surrender to failures and remember to learn from every situation. Wishing you a joyful Children’s Day.
5. On this very special day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let them feel precious in every way that we can because they are our future. Happy Children’s Day!