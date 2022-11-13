Children's Day 2022: Wishes and messages to share with your young ones

Children’s Day marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who was fondly called “Chacha Nehru " or “Chachaji” by kids. As the Children’s Day is here, take a look some wishes and greetings to share with your little ones and make their day memorable.

On November 14, India celebrates Children's Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the nation's first prime minister. He was often referred to as Chacha Nehru. After his death in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament and it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Children's Day in India. Children's Day is enthusiastically observed at schools, where studentsget small treat, and the faculty and staff put up some performances for them. However, the celebration varies from school to school.

Wishes to share with your young ones: 1. You are my shining star, therefore may you receive all the stars in your cat. Little one, I love you. Greetings on Children's Day! 2. You are a happy, youthful, and vibrant person who can instantly make me grin. It's your day today. So, I wish you a very happy Children's Day. 3. On this really great day, let's all honour our children's innocence and purity since they are the future of our country. To make them feel unique, we should take every possible step. Greetings on Children's Day! 4. May your innocence and your heart's purity help to bring out the finest in each and every one of you. Greetings for Children's Day. 5. To all my students, may your future be filled with happiness and opportunities. Happy Children's Day to all of you. 6. May the innocence in their smiles and the purity of their hearts stay forever unfaded. Wishing a joyful children's day to every kid in the world!