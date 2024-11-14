Children's Day 2024: Date, History and Significance

Children's Day 2024, celebrated on November 14th in India, honors children's rights and welfare, highlighting Jawaharlal Nehru’s legacy and the global need for child protection.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 7:15 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 7:15 AM IST

In observance of children's rights, welfare, and general well-being, Children's Day is observed globally. In India, Children’s Day 2024 will be observed on November 14th, the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first Prime Minister. Nehru, affectionately known as "Chacha Nehru," was deeply committed to the cause of children, advocating for their education, health, and overall development. His affection for children and belief in their potential led to the celebration of his birthday as Children’s Day in India.

History:

Children's Day was first observed in India in 1956, not long after Nehru's death. His death in 1964 led to a nationwide tribute, recognizing his contributions to child welfare. Nehru’s vision for the nation was rooted in the idea that the future of the country depended on the upbringing of its children. By making his birthday a special day for children, India honored his legacy and stressed the importance of child development.

Significance:

Globally, Universal Children’s Day is observed on November 20th, as designated by the United Nations in 1954. The purpose of this day is to promote the ideals outlined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which aims to ensure the protection and welfare of children around the world. The day serves as a reminder to governments, communities, and individuals to fulfill their responsibilities toward children, advocating for their rights to education, health care, and a safe, supportive environment.

In 2024, Children’s Day serves as an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in child welfare and the challenges that remain. It is a call to action for governments, institutions, and individuals to work towards creating a world where every child can grow up happy, healthy, and free from harm.

