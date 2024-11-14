Why is India Gate no longer visible in Delhi? Uncover the reason behind it

India Gate is no longer visible in Delhi due to heavy smog. The air quality index (AQI) has reached alarming levels, impacting visibility and causing flight delays.

The capital is once again enveloped in dense smog, obscuring the India Gate. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is 432, down from 452 at 11 pm last night. However, the weather has changed considerably since yesterday. Visibility at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has dropped to 500 meters as of 6:30 am, down from 800 meters an hour earlier.

The reduced visibility may disrupt flights to and from Delhi, potentially altering flight schedules.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several areas in the capital region have recorded AQIs exceeding 450. Areas like Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Najafgarh, Lajpat Nagar, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, RK Puram, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, and Wazirpur recorded 'severe' AQI levels exceeding 450 as of 6 am.

This morning, IndiGo issued a travel advisory on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, urging passengers to monitor flight statuses. The airline warned that some flights might be delayed due to "winter fog".

"Flights to Amritsar, Varanasi & Delhi may be impacted by winter fog this morning. Please keep an eye on your flight status before heading to the airport. Also, please allow extra travel time as road traffic may be slower than usual due to low visibility. Thank you for your patience, and we wish you a smooth journey," the airline tweeted.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized the Aam Aadmi Party government over Delhi's air pollution, stating, "We are standing at Kartavya Path, and the AQI here is 474. Even India Gate is not visible. This is due to the inefficiency of the AAP government, which focuses only on event management, not environmental planning."

