    Children's Day 2022: 5 ways to keep your child's mental health in check

    First Published Nov 12, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    A child's mental health is as important as his/her physical health. However, it often gets neglected by parents. Here are five ways in which you can ensure taking care of their mental health.

    Image: Getty Images

    November 14th, India celebrates Children's Day yearly to promote awareness of children's education, rights and welfare. In today's world, a top priority is a mental health. If children and young people in a developing country like India are children who are prone to mental health issues, it can have a long-lasting impact on them. Children in India with mental health issues are frequently left reluctant and undetected to seek therapy or assistance. Hence here are some tips that can help you as a parent in today's world. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Digital Detox: Today, social media significantly impacts your child's mental health and well-being. Familiarise yourself with social media and have conversations with your children about the pros and cons of using social media platforms from an early age. Practice digital detox with your child for at least two to three days a week, this method can be helpful.

    Image: Getty Images

    Acknowledge their feelings: Instead of telling your kids how they should feel, please encourage them to express their emotions and thoughts about what is occurring to them or around them. Please remind your child that it is okay to have sad days, and it is normal. Help them feel comfortable talking to you about it and putting it into words. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Create a safe space:  Your home is a place where your child should feel welcomed and loved. It is crucial to setting up a secure and happy atmosphere for kids to interact with their parents. It helps the child's development of emotional stability.

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Give them a break: School, exams, and studies can affect your child's mental health. Therefore, it's essential to give them a break. Check in with your child when they feel overwhelmed and when they need a break. During that time, please encourage them to focus on the activities and interests they enjoy. Shine a light on your child's abilities and talents.

    Image: Getty Images

    Meditation and yoga: Teach your child some simple coping skills such as exercise, journaling, meditation, yoga, etc. Please focus on the positive and teach them about the importance of having gratitude. With yoga and meditation, your children can learn the importance of mindfulness.

