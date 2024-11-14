Shifali Jamwal, daughter of retired Indian Brigadier, named Mrs Universe America 2024

Shifali Jamwal, daughter of an Indian Brigadier, won Mrs. Universe America 2024. A Senior Product Marketing Manager and environmental advocate, she co-founded the nonprofit Live2Serve. She will represent the US at the Mrs. Universe pageant in the Philippines.

In a momentous achievement that fills both the Indian and American communities with pride, Shifali Jamwal, daughter of Brigadier R.S. Jamwal (Retd), has been crowned Mrs. Universe America 2024 at a glittering pageant held in Seattle.

Born in Jammu, India, Shifali has always been a beacon of determination and resilience, qualities she attributes to her upbringing in a military family. "Growing up in a military environment, I witnessed my parents overcome challenges with unwavering determination," she reflects. Now a Senior Product Marketing Manager at Esper.io in Seattle, she seamlessly blends a successful career with her passion for environmental sustainability and community upliftment.

Describing herself as a "child of the planet," Shifali is driven by a dream to coexist harmoniously with Mother Nature. She firmly believes, "We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children," a philosophy that underscores her vision of creating a healthier, more harmonious world for future generations.

A devoted mother to her 4-year-old son, Shifali has set her sights on making a lasting impact by ensuring that future generations inherit a green planet with clean air and drinkable water. Her advocacy led her to co-found Live2Serve, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the planet and uplifting vulnerable communities, including children and animals.

At the pageant organized by AmPowering.org in Renton on November 10th, Shifali captivated the audience and judges alike. She graced the stage in a vibrant green lehenga adorned with butterflies, flowers, and peacock motifs, symbolizing nature’s life and beauty. Her commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation won the hearts of many, setting her apart in the competition.

With her new title, Shifali is preparing to represent the United States on the global stage at the Mrs. Universe pageant to be held in the Philippines next year. She aims to amplify her efforts and advocate for a sustainable future, inspiring others to join her mission.

"This platform allows me to bring greater attention to the urgent need for environmental consciousness," Shifali stated. "Together, we can create a lasting impact and ensure that our children inherit a world that is not just liveable but thriving."

This phenomenal achievement by Shifali has brought glory, pride, and honor to both the Indian Army community and the nation. Her journey exemplifies the power of determination and the impact one individual can make on the global stage.

About Live2Serve

Live2Serve is a nonprofit organization co-founded by Shifali Jamwal, dedicated to protecting the planet and uplifting vulnerable communities, including children and animals. The organization focuses on environmental conservation, sustainability initiatives, and community empowerment projects.

