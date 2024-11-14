Dev Deepavali 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, and Festive Celebrations

On November 15, 2024, Dev Diwali is observed to commemorate Lord Shiva's triumph over evil. Particularly in Varanasi, the occasion is marked by rituals, diya lighting, and lively celebrations.
 

Dev Diwali 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, and Festive Celebrations
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 9:59 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 10:00 PM IST

The Festival of Gods, or Dev Diwali, is a major Hindu holiday that is widely observed throughout India, particularly in Varanasi, the home of Lord Shiva. The fifteenth day of the lunar month of Kartika, which typically falls on a full moon night, is when Dev Diwali occurs. Dev Diwali will be observed on November 15, 2024.

Date and Time of Dev Diwali 2024

Dev Diwali is observed on the full moon day (Kartika Purnima) in the month of Kartika, which typically falls in November. In 2024, the festival will take place on November 15. The exact time for rituals varies depending on the region and specific traditions, but it generally involves evening prayers, followed by the lighting of diyas (oil lamps).

Rituals of Dev Diwali

Dev Diwali celebrations begin with devotees taking a ritual bath early in the morning, known as the Kartika Snan. After that, prayers are offered to Lord Shiva and other gods. With thousands of diyas, temples are exquisitely lit, particularly in locations like Varanasi. People ignite oil lamps to represent the victory of light over darkness during the evening's lavish celebrations.

Devotees also engage in chanting mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing aarti to honor Lord Shiva. In Varanasi, thousands of pilgrims gather to offer prayers at the ghats along the Ganges River, creating a mesmerizing scene of spiritual devotion.

Significance of Dev Diwali

Dev Diwali celebrates the triumph of good over evil and is thought to be the day that Lord Shiva vanquished the monster Tripurasura. The celebration represents spirituality, purity, and the eradication of evil from one's life. This day is also considered to be the day that the gods celebrate their triumph, which is why it is called "Dev Diwali."

How It Is Celebrated

The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm, especially in Varanasi, where people gather for a grand Ganga Aarti. Homes and temples are adorned with lamps, and the atmosphere is filled with devotion and joy. Dev Diwali is not only a time for religious observance but also a celebration of light, peace, and harmony in the community.

