Children's Day 2022: Films, shows you can watch with your kids on the occasion

As Children's Day 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, November 14, here is a list of films and shows available on OTT that you can watch with your kids. So, grab that tub of popcorn, slide into the quilt and enjoy the show!

Films act as a great medium and enrich personality development. It helps in reinforce messages and essential life lessons that parents try to teach their kids; movies are great teachers. With characters who demonstrate grit, courage, perseverance and determination, these movies will help your children teach these values. Children's Day is a time to watch films and series that entertain and have an underlying lesson to take away. Few of the stories streaming on Netflix that you and your kids would like to watch together and make November 14 a happy day.

Mighty Little Bheem: Created by Rajiv Chilaka, Mighty Little Bheem is a beautiful story of a super-strong toddler with innocence. Little Bheem and his friends m in a small Indian town and have adventurous life paying mischief. It emphasises India's rich traditions and culture, including the rich heritage, performing arts, monuments, rituals and festivals.

CoComelon: CoComelon starring Kristen Princiotta, Ava Madison Gray, and Hannah Ann, is an educational-musical series in which young toddler JJ teaches children about the numbers, alphabet and animal sounds, entertaining the whole fun nursery rhymes.

The Sea Beast: Starring Zaris-Angel Hator, Karl Urban and Jared Harris, this adventurous movie is directed by Academy Award film-maker Chris Williams. The film is about a famous sea monster hunter and a young girl who go on an exciting journey into uncharted land and alter the course of history.

Akbar Birbal: This show is directed by Nitin Vijay Supekar. The iconic stories of Akbar and Birbal come alive on screen and show how Birbal uses the presence of mind and intelligence to provide justice to all the people who come to the emperor Akbar's court. The show takes the kids on a laughter ride while teaching them wisdom.

Ada Twist, Scientist: This show is based on the books of Andrea Beaty. This animated children's series, created by Chris Nee, and Ada Twist, is about a young scientist investigating how teamwork, science and friendship can be used to help people.

Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah: The TV show places Tapu and his sena at the story's centre. The residents of Gokuldham Society go through ups and downs, overcome obstacles together, and go through various problems and misfortunes. The show was directed by Santosh Narayan Padnekar and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

