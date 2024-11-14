Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina reveals how she lost over 50 kg naturally (WATCH)

Sunaina Roshan, sister of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, lost over 50 kg through  healthy lifestyle changes. In a video, Sunaina Roshan shared her previous unhealthy eating habits and encouraged her followers to make healthier food choices.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 7:28 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 7:28 PM IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Roshan, has undergone a remarkable transformation, losing over 50 kg within a year. This impressive weight loss was achieved after undergoing bariatric surgery and making significant changes to her lifestyle and eating habits.

Sunaina recently opened up about her journey in an Instagram video, where she candidly discussed her past unhealthy eating habits and the positive changes she’s made to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

In the video, Sunaina reflected on her previous diet, saying, "Today, I am going to talk about my switch from junk food to healthy eating. I would basically eat everything and anything under the sun that was unhealthy. Pizzas, burgers, you name it, and I would be eating it. There’s nothing healthy that was going into my body."

She revealed that her unhealthy lifestyle eventually led to serious health issues, including grade 3 fatty liver. ""What made my jaundice severe also was that I had grade 3 fatty liver. As we all know with jaundice you cannot eat masala or fried food. For me, to make that switch became much easier and it happened day by day, step by step," she explained.

However, Sunaina stressed the importance of making healthier choices, saying, "My advice to all of you would be - don't let pain or illness change you to making healthier choices. Do not be lazy about it. Do not be fearful if you can do it or not. Just do it before it's too late." 

Sunaina's video received praises including from her father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan who commented,"Health is wealth, go on earning, love you." 

 

