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Ganpati 2026: Don’t Throw Away Flowers After Puja, 5 Easy Ways to Turn Nirmalya Into Compost
Gearing up for Ganpati celebrations? Wait a minute- do not throw away that nirmalya. You can easily turn it into garden compost. Here's how!
Nirmalya to compost!
What if we told you that you can turn your Ganpati festival floral offerings (nirmalya) into rich and valuable organic compost instead of letting them end up in landfills or rivers?
Layering in a Balcony Bin
One by one layers of nitrogen-rich fresh flowers with carbon-rich dry leaves or shredded cardboard, sprinkling a little water to keep it moist like a wrung-out sponge.
Terracotta Pot Decomposition
Simply place your flowers inside a garden clay pot and cover them entirely with garden soil. Let nature break them down into fertile dirt over a few weeks.
Direct Soil Burial
Place the loose flowers inside a small pit in the soil, and bury them so they enrich the surrounding soil as they decompose.
Dedicated Pooja Composter
Use a compact composting bin, such as those made by Daily Dump, that’s suitable for indoor or terrace use. Add the flowers, sprinkle some water, and mix in microbes once a week. When done properly, it won’t produce a foul smell.
Community or Temple Collection
Give your sorted flower waste to local municipal or temple collection drives, where the Nirmalya is collected in bulk and turned into compost for agricultural use.
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