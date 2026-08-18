August Gardening Tips: 8 Best Seeds to Sow Now for a Lush Monsoon Garden
August offers ideal conditions for several vegetables and flowers. Sow okra, beans, gourds, tomatoes, radish, marigold, zinnia and cosmos now for a vibrant, productive garden.
Okra (Bhindi)
Okra thrives in August’s warm and humid conditions, making it a reliable monsoon crop. Sow seeds directly in well-draining soil and expect harvests in about two months.
Beans and Cluster Beans
French beans and cluster beans can be directly sown in August while the weather remains warm and humid. Climbing varieties can be supported with a trellis to save balcony space.
Bottle, Ridge and Bitter Gourd
Gourds such as lauki, turai and karela are well suited to late-monsoon sowing. Train their vines along a trellis or railing to create a productive vertical garden.
Tomatoes
August is a good time to start tomato seeds for an autumn harvest. Keep the soil moist and provide seedlings with plenty of sunlight once they are ready for transplantation.
Radish
Radish is among the quickest vegetables to grow from August sowing. With loose, well-draining soil, it can be ready for harvest in just three to four weeks.
Marigold
Marigolds planted in early August can bloom within six to eight weeks. Their timing makes them especially useful for adding festive colour around Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami and the upcoming festive season.
Cosmos
Cosmos brings an airy, colourful look to an August garden and can grow easily from directly sown seeds. Its flowers can also attract butterflies, adding more life to the garden.
Zinnia
Zinnias are fast-growing monsoon flowers that can add bright colour to balconies and garden beds. They grow readily from directly sown seeds and can continue flowering with regular deadheading.
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