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How to pour wine? What is decanting?

First, chill the wine to the right temperature. Hold the bottle near its base and pour slowly against the side of the glass. Fill a red wine glass only one-third full. For white and sparkling wines, you can fill it halfway to two-thirds. Decanting, or pouring wine into a special vessel, separates sediment from old red wines like Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah. It also lets the wine breathe, making it taste and smell better. And please, never mix your wine with cool drinks!