Wine Etiquette: Stop Drinking It Wrong, Learn the Right Way! Read Details
Most people drink wine however they like. But experts say there's a proper way to enjoy its real taste and aroma. So, how should you really drink wine? And which glass is the right one? Let's find out.
Why is the right glass for wine important?
How to hold a wine glass?
Many people hold the bowl of the glass, but that's a mistake. You should always hold it by the stem, using your thumb, index, and middle fingers. Holding the bowl warms the wine with your body heat, which can spoil the taste. It also avoids ugly fingerprints. If your glass has no stem, hold it at the base.
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How to pour wine? What is decanting?
How to taste wine like a professional?
Tasting wine like a pro involves four main steps. First, look at the wine's colour and clarity in a clear glass. Next, gently swirl the glass to release its aroma and take small sniffs to identify fruity or spicy notes. Then, take a small sip and let it cover your entire mouth to notice the sweetness, acidity, and bitterness. Finally, pay attention to how long the taste lingers after you swallow.
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Important things to remember when drinking wine
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