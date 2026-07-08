Chocolates come from cacao beans, which grow on trees. Each fruit pod contains about 20 to 60 beans. It takes a lot of work to make a single chocolate bar—around 400 beans! Workers pick each bean by hand, then carefully ferment, dry, and roast them. Why does chocolate melt in your mouth? Chocolate contains cocoa butter, milk, and sugar. This mix is why it melts so perfectly. Today, you can find chocolates with over 600 different aromas in the market. But here's a shocker: the first-ever chocolate was actually bitter and spicy! People who first tasted it couldn't even finish it. Later, they changed the process to make it the sweet treat we love now. The biggest chocolate ever! The world's largest chocolate bar was bigger than an elephant! It weighed over 5,000 kilograms, which is more than an average elephant's weight. This massive bar wasn't for eating, though. It was made just to set a world record.

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