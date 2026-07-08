Chocolate Facts: The Sweet Treat That Once Worked as Currency!
Everyone loves chocolate, right? From kids to adults, it's a favourite. But did you know that chocolate has a crazy, fascinating history? Let's dive into some unbelievable facts.
Do you know this about chocolate?
The 'Range' of Chocolate
Just imagine going to a shop, buying what you want, and paying with chocolates instead of cash! Sounds cool, right? Well, hundreds of years ago, this was a reality. The ancient Aztec empire used cacao seeds—the same seeds used to make chocolate—as currency. They valued cacao beans that much! People used them to buy food, clothes, and other daily essentials. For example, you could get a whole turkey for just 100 cacao beans.
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How are chocolates made?
Chocolates come from cacao beans, which grow on trees. Each fruit pod contains about 20 to 60 beans. It takes a lot of work to make a single chocolate bar—around 400 beans! Workers pick each bean by hand, then carefully ferment, dry, and roast them. Why does chocolate melt in your mouth? Chocolate contains cocoa butter, milk, and sugar. This mix is why it melts so perfectly. Today, you can find chocolates with over 600 different aromas in the market. But here's a shocker: the first-ever chocolate was actually bitter and spicy! People who first tasted it couldn't even finish it. Later, they changed the process to make it the sweet treat we love now. The biggest chocolate ever! The world's largest chocolate bar was bigger than an elephant! It weighed over 5,000 kilograms, which is more than an average elephant's weight. This massive bar wasn't for eating, though. It was made just to set a world record.
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