This market has seen a lot of history. Nadir Shah's army looted it in 1739, and it was damaged again during the 1857 revolt. Despite all this, Chandni Chowk is still buzzing with energy. It's home to Asia's largest spice market, where the aroma of spices, dry fruits, and herbs fills the air. The market was originally created to sell gems, gold, and perfumes. Today, people still come here for wedding jewellery, affordable clothes, sarees, and home decor. And of course, you can spend a whole day just trying out all the amazing food!

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