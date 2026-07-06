Chandni Chowk: This 350 Year Old Delhi Market Has Everything You Could Possibly Need!
Ever wanted to visit India's oldest market? It's a place where you can find everything from street food to wedding clothes. Let's take you to this historic bazaar in Old Delhi, which has been running for 350 years.
Have you ever visited this market?
Where is the oldest bazaar located?
Everyone's heard of Chandni Chowk in Delhi, but its history is truly royal. In 1650, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan shifted his capital from Agra to Shahjahanabad (now Old Delhi). He and his daughter, Jahanara Begum, then designed this market. They built it in a unique half-moon shape, 40 yards wide and 1520 yards long. A channel from the Yamuna river once flowed through it, and its reflection in the water gave it the name 'Chandni Chowk' or 'Moonlight Square'. It was once called 'Silver Street' because of its many silver merchants.
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The specialty of this market
This market has seen a lot of history. Nadir Shah's army looted it in 1739, and it was damaged again during the 1857 revolt. Despite all this, Chandni Chowk is still buzzing with energy. It's home to Asia's largest spice market, where the aroma of spices, dry fruits, and herbs fills the air. The market was originally created to sell gems, gold, and perfumes. Today, people still come here for wedding jewellery, affordable clothes, sarees, and home decor. And of course, you can spend a whole day just trying out all the amazing food!
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