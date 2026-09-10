On the completion of 100 days of the Karnataka government, former CM Siddaramaiah said it's an account to the people, not a celebration. He and CM DK Shivakumar reaffirmed their commitment to delivering electoral promises and welfare guarantees.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday highlighted the ideological foundation of the State government's agenda, noting that the administration is actively delivering on all electoral promises made to the citizens. Addressing the gathering at the 'Drudha Karnatakada Sankalpa' programme, Siddaramaiah emphasised that the completion of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's 100 days in office serves as a transparent accounting to the public rather than a routine celebration. "Today marks the completion of 100 days of DK Shivakumar as CM. It is not a celebration, but to place before the people an account of whether the government is moving in the right direction. The government is implementing the promises made to the people," he said.

Building an Egalitarian Society

Siddaramaiah said that policies have been structured to eliminate social disparities and build an egalitarian society guided by Constitutional principles, adding that priority is being given to enhancing agricultural production. "The government is working to remove social inequality and build an egalitarian society in line with the Constitution, and improve agricultural production," he said.

Siddaramaiah said that a booklet highlighting the government’s achievements in key departments over the 100 days has been released and placed before the public. "Every government must work for the welfare of the people," he said.

This comes as Shivakumar completed his 100 days in office on Thursday. He took charge of the office on June 3 after rounds of deliberations within Congress over a leadership change in Karnataka.

'Government of the People of Karnataka'

Earlier, Shivakumar also reaffirmed his administration's steadfast commitment to the five welfare guarantees, noting that the State government's agenda has transformed lives and built unwavering public confidence.

Linking the success of the five guarantees to the broader mandate given by the people of the State, he emphasised that the administration is fully committed to bringing visible change to every household. “I am not driving this chariot (the government) alone. This is the government of the people of Karnataka. We value the trust that you have placed in us. We are thinking of ways to bring visible change to every household. Karnataka is moving forward on the path towards a century of progress. We are committed to taking the state forward on the path of development. The dreams of the youth and the vision of a strong Karnataka are our goals," he said. (ANI)