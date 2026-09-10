Mandya's Srirangapatna beggar Savitri, who had reportedly collected lakhs of rupees over the years, died at a government hospital after falling ill. Locals arranged her treatment and later performed her last rites according to Brahmin traditions.

Savitri, a beggar from Srirangapatna who became widely known after lakhs of rupees were discovered at her home, died at a government hospital in the town on Wednesday afternoon. She was reportedly suffering from age-related health issues and had been admitted to the hospital by locals after she fell ill. With no family members to care for her, residents had stepped in to arrange her treatment. However, she did not respond to the treatment and died on Wednesday.

Last Rites Performed As Per Brahmin Tradition

In a touching gesture of humanity, local residents came together to arrange Savitri's final rites. Veda Brahma Dr Bhanuprakash Sharma, social worker Saraswati and Abhishek, along with other residents, performed her cremation at the Shambhulingayyanakatte crematorium according to Brahmin traditions.

Savitri had recently made headlines after a large amount of cash was discovered at her home. During a search, officials reportedly found lakhs of rupees in notes and coins amid piles of garbage, along with a single US dollar.

Her mother had also passed away recently, and local residents had stepped in to perform her last rites at the time.

Begging Near Prominent Temples

Savitri and her mother were reportedly receiving old-age pensions. They also used to beg for alms near prominent temples in Srirangapatna, including the Sriranganathaswamy Temple, Snanaghatta and the Gangadhareshwara Swamy Temple.

Over the years, they are believed to have saved the money they received through begging and their pensions. The discovery of the cash at Savitri's home had drawn considerable attention, highlighting the unusual circumstances surrounding her life.

Her death has left local residents mourning the woman they had supported during her final days and whose last rites they once again came together to perform.