The IMD has issued a Karnataka weather alert, forecasting heavy rain and strong winds in Bengaluru and several districts. Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and parts of North Karnataka may receive showers, with possible waterlogging, traffic disruptions and travel delays.

Residents across Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka should brace for heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Friday, August 7. While the city has witnessed brief spells of rain lasting around 10 to 15 minutes over the past few days, the latest forecast indicates the possibility of intense showers accompanied by strong winds and sudden weather changes.

The IMD has advised people with travel plans in and around Bengaluru over the next few days to exercise caution and consider postponing non-essential journeys, as heavy rainfall could lead to waterlogging, traffic disruptions and delays.

The alert for August 7 is particularly significant, with dark clouds already covering parts of Bengaluru and neighbouring districts. According to the latest forecast, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mandya and Mysuru are likely to receive heavy rainfall. The storms may also bring strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h.

These active weather conditions could result in sudden waterlogging on busy roads, affecting traffic movement at major junctions, especially during peak hours.

Where Else Is the Alert?

The weather warning is not limited to Bengaluru. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall on August 7 and 8 at isolated places across Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

According to the Bengaluru Weather Centre, Dakshina Kannada district may experience winds of 30 to 40 km/h on Friday. Similar weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, are expected in Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.

In South Interior Karnataka, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru are likely to receive heavy showers, while Kodagu may witness very heavy rainfall.

Several other districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall along with winds of 30 to 40 km/h. These include Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara.

Strong Winds Forecast In North Karnataka

In North Interior Karnataka, districts including Belagavi, Gadag, Dharwad and Haveri are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall along with stronger winds of 40 to 50 km/h.

Lighter showers are expected in Bagalkote, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts.

Travel Advisory For Bengaluru Residents

The Bengaluru rain alert could affect evening traffic movement during peak hours. School authorities and parents are advised to plan student pick-ups carefully, especially during periods of heavy rainfall.

Passengers travelling to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) should keep track of possible flight delays and check their flight status before leaving home. Travellers may consider using Bengaluru Metro services as a safer and more convenient option during periods of heavy rain and waterlogging.

IMD Issues Regular Weather Bulletins

To monitor changing weather conditions, the IMD is releasing regular 'nowcast' bulletins at 8:30 am, 11:30 am, 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm IST. The 2:30 pm update is particularly useful for tracking the movement of rain-bearing clouds and storms.

Residents can also follow local weather radar updates to stay informed about changing conditions. Staying updated with official forecasts can help people plan their travel and daily activities better during the rainy spell.