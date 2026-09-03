Asha has been engaged in dairy farming alongside agriculture on around four acres of land. She currently owns 12 cows and has recently started her own dairy unit with an investment of around Rs 8 lakh.

The 12 cows produce approximately 38 to 40 litres of milk every day. With an average daily income of around Rs 5,000, Asha earns between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh a month through dairy farming.

Her journey shows how dairy farming can provide a steady source of income while allowing her to work from home. Today, Asha has built a financially stable livelihood through dairy farming and agriculture without having to travel elsewhere for work.