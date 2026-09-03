Karnataka: Hassan Farmer Asha Earns Rs 5000 A Day, Builds Rs 26 Lakh Home
Hassan farmer Asha earns around Rs 5,000 a day through dairy farming. With 12 cows producing 38 to 40 litres of milk daily, she earns up to Rs 1.5 lakh a month and is building a house costing around Rs 26 lakh.
Asha’s Journey To Financial Independence
Asha, a resident of Parama village near Shravanabelagola in Hassan district, is an example of how determination and hard work can help achieve financial independence.
A successful dairy farmer, she has been financially self-reliant for the past 10 years and now earns around Rs 5,000 a day through dairy farming.
Asha’s Dairy Farming Success Story
Asha has been engaged in dairy farming alongside agriculture on around four acres of land. She currently owns 12 cows and has recently started her own dairy unit with an investment of around Rs 8 lakh.
The 12 cows produce approximately 38 to 40 litres of milk every day. With an average daily income of around Rs 5,000, Asha earns between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh a month through dairy farming.
Her journey shows how dairy farming can provide a steady source of income while allowing her to work from home. Today, Asha has built a financially stable livelihood through dairy farming and agriculture without having to travel elsewhere for work.
Managing Dairy Farming With Ease
“Adopting modern methods in dairy farming can make the work much easier. Our family manages all the work together. It is enough to work for two or three hours in the morning and a couple of hours in the evening. Even when no one else is at home, I can manage all the work on my own,” says Asha.
Patience And Systematic Management
“My brother also started dairy farming with me, with 20 cows. However, he stopped midway due to the increasing workload and the challenges involved in managing the farm. If you are patient and work systematically, nothing will feel like a burden. If you store around 40 tonnes of fodder, you can feed the cows at home for six months. I grow fodder on a portion of my four-acre land,” says Asha.
Asha’s Achievements Through Dairy Farming
Answering the question, Asha said, “We are educating our two children. The elder one has completed a degree and has also worked with me, while the younger one is pursuing her degree. With the money I have earned from dairy farming, I have bought some gold ornaments and two bikes. We are also constructing a house at a cost of around Rs 26 lakh. In addition, we have built a large shed for the cows.”
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