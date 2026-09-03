Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Chikkamagaluru farmers for growing avocados alongside coffee and black pepper. The intercropping method is helping some farmers create an additional income source while making better use of their existing plantation land.

Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru is widely known for its coffee plantations, but farmers in the district are now finding another way to boost their earnings. By planting avocado trees alongside coffee and black pepper, some farmers are creating an additional source of income without having to acquire more land. The innovative farming practice has also caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who highlighted Chikkamagaluru’s avocado farmers during his latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address.

During the 137th episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on August 30, PM Modi spoke about farmers across India adopting new crops and farming methods to increase their income. He made a special mention of farmers in Chikkamagaluru who are successfully cultivating avocados alongside their existing crops.

Coffee, Black Pepper And Now Avocado

Some farmers in Chikkamagaluru are planting avocado trees between their existing coffee plants. This allows them to cultivate avocados alongside coffee and black pepper on the same land.

The practice, known as intercropping, enables farmers to make better use of their plantations while creating an additional source of income. It also allows them to diversify their crops without having to acquire additional farmland.

Avocado’s Growing Demand In India

Avocado consumption has grown significantly in India in recent years, particularly in urban areas. The fruit has gained popularity among health-conscious consumers and in the premium food market.

Hotels, restaurants and food companies are increasingly using avocados in a variety of dishes, creating a growing market for the fruit. During his address, PM Modi referred to the popularity of ‘avocado toast’ in city restaurants and highlighted how farmers are benefiting from the growing demand.

Avocado Farming Spreads Across Chikkamagaluru

Interest in avocado cultivation as a secondary crop is increasing in several parts of Chikkamagaluru. The district is already well known for coffee, black pepper and other spices, and farmers are now exploring ways to diversify their plantation income.

According to reports, farmers in areas including Kalasa, Balehonnur, Mudigere, Jayapura, N.R. Pura, Koppa and Kadur are turning their attention to avocado cultivation.

One Farm, Multiple Income Sources

Coffee and black pepper prices can fluctuate, making it challenging for farmers to depend on a single crop for their income. Growing avocados alongside these crops can provide an additional revenue stream and help farmers manage such fluctuations.

This ‘one farm, multiple income sources’ approach is gaining attention among some farmers in Chikkamagaluru as they look for ways to make their plantations more productive and financially sustainable.

In his address, PM Modi also shared the success stories of Varadaraj from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh and Chandrasekaran from Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, who are also successfully cultivating avocados.

Chikkamagaluru, traditionally known for its coffee plantations, is now drawing attention for its efforts to diversify agricultural income. By combining avocado cultivation with coffee and other crops, farmers in the district are exploring ways to generate additional income from their existing farmland.