1 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Rented Jails in this country!

Most countries are struggling with overcrowded jails. But in Europe, the Netherlands has the opposite problem. Their crime rate has dropped so low that prisons are lying empty. Over the last few years, the government has shut down dozens of jails. Now, to cut maintenance costs, they are renting them out to other countries to house their prisoners. Let's find out how they did it.