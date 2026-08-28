Why Netherlands Is Renting Out Its Empty Prisons To Other Countries? Know Here
We've all heard of renting out houses and shops, right? But have you ever heard of a country renting out its jails? Yes, it's happening, and you won't believe why.
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Rented Jails in this country!
Most countries are struggling with overcrowded jails. But in Europe, the Netherlands has the opposite problem. Their crime rate has dropped so low that prisons are lying empty. Over the last few years, the government has shut down dozens of jails. Now, to cut maintenance costs, they are renting them out to other countries to house their prisoners. Let's find out how they did it.
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Do you know what prison sentences are like in the Netherlands?
The Dutch justice system thinks differently. They believe locking someone up with harsh punishment doesn't bring change. In fact, it can make a person angrier and a bigger threat to society. So, they focus on rehabilitation. They identify an offender's problems—be it mental health, money troubles, or drug habits—and provide expert counselling and treatment to help them get back on their feet.
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Alternative punishments for criminals
The Netherlands government doesn't send people to jail for small offences. Instead, they use other methods like community service, fines, or 'electronic ankle monitoring'. This digital tag lets the person live at home and even go to work. But, officials track their movements 24/7 using GPS. This way, the person stays with their family, keeps their job, and reforms while living a normal life.
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Can crimes be reduced this way too!
In many places, drug abuse and trafficking cause most of the crime. The Netherlands, however, sees this as a social and health problem, not just a criminal one. Instead of jailing addicts, they send them to special rehab centres for medical help. This simple shift has massively cut down drug-related crimes and gang wars. Plus, strong social security schemes mean fewer people turn to crime because of money problems.
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Prisons for rent
With crime rates so low, maintaining empty prisons became a waste of money. So, the Netherlands came up with a brilliant idea. They started renting out their empty jails to neighbours like Norway and Belgium, who were short on prison space. They have also converted many old prisons into luxury hotels, startup offices, refugee shelters, and even apartment buildings. The Netherlands has shown the world that a humane approach is more effective than just harsh laws.
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