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Mother Enters California School Bus via Window After Students Kept On Board For 1 Hour | WATCH Viral Video
A California school bus descended into chaos after students were kept on board for about an hour following serious behaviour concerns. Children called parents, some climbed through windows, and one mother entered bus via window to reach her child.
California mother climbs through school bus window as chaos unfolds
A chaotic scene on a school bus in California has gone viral after a mother allegedly climbed through a window to reach her child while students were kept on board for about an hour.
ALERT: Mother smashed the window of a school bus and crawled through the window after the driver wouldn't let the kids out in California.
Students on a Calaveras Unified school bus were stuck for about an hour after rowdy kids forced the bus driver to stop and call law… pic.twitter.com/vT4nVHe1it
— E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) August 26, 2026
The incident happened on Monday along Highway 49 in Calaveras County after a school bus driver pulled over because of escalating student behaviour, as reported by KCRA 3. Videos from the scene show children climbing through bus windows and worried parents gathering outside.
Bus stopped after student climbed through window
According to local reports, the situation began when student behaviour on the bus became difficult to control. One child reportedly climbed out through a window, prompting the driver to stop the vehicle.
The driver then told students to remain seated and close the windows while law enforcement was called. Students were kept on the bus as deputies travelled to the scene, with some children reportedly calling their parents to say they had been waiting for a long time.
A 12-year-old student who was on the bus said children became increasingly restless and started screaming and shouting because they wanted to get off.
Mother allegedly climbs through window
The situation escalated after several parents arrived at the roadside.
One mother, Nichole Wellington, said her son was frightened and that she wanted to take him home. She claimed she asked the driver to open the door and allow her to collect her child, but the request was refused.
🚌 Trapped Child, Smashed Glass, Furious Mom: School Bus Drama Explodes In California
Chaos erupted after a California school bus pulled over during a disturbance, with students reportedly climbing out through windows before the mother forced her way inside and confronted the… pic.twitter.com/qvSAkxYBUx
— RT_India (@RT_India_news) August 27, 2026
According to reports, she then told her son to climb out through a window.
Another parent allegedly went further, striking the bus door and breaking its glass before climbing through a window and confronting the driver. The parent was later taken into custody for alleged vandalism at the request of the school district.
The dramatic moment was captured on video and has since triggered a fierce debate online.
Parents divided over driver’s actions
Social media users were sharply divided. Some backed the parents, arguing that they would also panic if their child was stuck on a bus for nearly an hour without being allowed to leave.
If you try holding my kids hostage for an hour I will be entering to get my kid too. If anybody else did that it would be kid napping. 10 minutes? Sure, but an hour is way overboard.
Also, there’s no way it took an hour for the police to get there. It so, she should be freed of…
— Jonathon Mock (@JonathonMock) August 27, 2026
Several people accused the driver of unnecessarily keeping the children inside. Others questioned why parents who had arrived at the scene could not simply collect their own children.
However, many others defended the driver and said the situation involved the safety of every child on board, particularly after a student had climbed through a window.
One parent who arrived at the scene said she had two children on the bus but told them to remain seated because the situation involved more than just her own children.
District says driver followed protocol
Calaveras Unified School District Superintendent Kassie Meeks said the driver followed district procedures and remained calm and appropriate throughout the incident.
The district said the bus was stopped because of serious student behaviour concerns that required law enforcement assistance. Officials reviewed footage and said action would be taken regarding the students involved.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office also warned that school bus windows should only be used as emergency exits.
The viral footage has now sparked a wider argument over school safety, parental rights and whether the driver should have allowed waiting parents to collect their children while deputies were on their way.
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