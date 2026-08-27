Social media users were sharply divided. Some backed the parents, arguing that they would also panic if their child was stuck on a bus for nearly an hour without being allowed to leave.

If you try holding my kids hostage for an hour I will be entering to get my kid too. If anybody else did that it would be kid napping. 10 minutes? Sure, but an hour is way overboard.



Also, there’s no way it took an hour for the police to get there. It so, she should be freed of… — Jonathon Mock (@JonathonMock) August 27, 2026

Several people accused the driver of unnecessarily keeping the children inside. Others questioned why parents who had arrived at the scene could not simply collect their own children.

However, many others defended the driver and said the situation involved the safety of every child on board, particularly after a student had climbed through a window.

One parent who arrived at the scene said she had two children on the bus but told them to remain seated because the situation involved more than just her own children.