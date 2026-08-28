A man in Taiwan suspected his wife was having an affair. He used their robot vacuum's live camera to secretly record her, and while he won ₹15 lakh in a civil case, he was later sentenced to 5 months in jail for recording without her permission.

Husband Suspects Wife, Uses Robot Vacuum to Record Her—Ends Up in Jail!

A very strange case from Taiwan has started a big conversation about technology, suspicion in marriage, and the right to privacy. A husband, who suspected his wife was cheating on him, used their robot vacuum's camera and live feed to secretly record her private moments. But this very evidence landed him in serious legal trouble.

A Toothbrush Started the Suspicion

The couple got married in 2021 and were living with the husband's parents. They would also often go to their family's holiday home. In September 2023, the husband found a toothbrush there that he thought might belong to another man.

He then checked the camera footage from the parking area. Reports say he saw an unfamiliar man bringing his wife home.

Robot Vacuum Turned into a 'Spy Camera'

In December, to get more proof, the husband activated the robot vacuum from a distance using his mobile app. The device's live feed apparently showed his wife in an intimate moment with another man.

He recorded this footage and later presented it as evidence in a civil case.

Got ₹15 Lakh in Compensation, But the Story Didn't End There

The civil court found that the relationship between the wife and the other man was more than just a normal friendship. It ordered them to pay the husband compensation of about NT$500,000 (around ₹15 lakh).

However, the wife then filed a criminal complaint against her husband for recording her private moments without her permission.

'Right to Privacy Exists Even in a Marriage'

The husband argued that the robot vacuum makes a sound or shows a light when it's working. But the criminal court said there was no proof that the wife knew she was being recorded or that she had given her consent.

In the end, the man was sentenced to five months in jail and also fined NT$150,000 (around ₹4.5 lakh).