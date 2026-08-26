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Nepal Flash Flood: Kailash Route Cut Off, 105 Indians Missing | What We Know About Devastating Rasuwa Tragedy
Devastating flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district has left 384 travellers out of contact, including 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese. Nepal Tourism Board listed 105 Indians and 37 NRIs among them. The disaster damaged roads and infra near Tibet border
Devastating flash flood in Nepal
A devastating flash flood in Nepal’s Himalayan Rasuwa district has cut off a key route near the Tibet border, leaving hundreds of travellers out of contact and triggering a major search and rescue operation.
The latest preliminary update from the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) lists 384 travellers as missing or out of contact after Wednesday morning’s flood. The group includes 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens. Among the foreign travellers, 105 Indian nationals and 37 non-resident Indians (NRIs) have been identified in the preliminary data.
Even more catastrophic flooding in Tibet, China, where the glacial lake outburst occurred. You can see in this video that many did not survive. https://t.co/ngKd6aw8oXpic.twitter.com/q7NfzUmZDO
— Aashis Joshi (@aashisjo) August 26, 2026
Around 105 Indians among the foreign nationals reported missing after the flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa area: Nepal Tourism Board pic.twitter.com/TTZgt4ZSHv
— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026
The figures are still being verified. That is an important distinction, as being listed as missing or out of contact does not necessarily mean that all 384 people were swept away by the flood.
The disaster has also disrupted travel towards the Tibet border, an important route for pilgrims travelling towards Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar.
What happened in Rasuwa?
The flash flood entered Nepal from the Tibetan side on Wednesday morning and surged through the Bhote Koshi River system in Rasuwa.
भोटेकोसी नदी रसुवामा तिब्बत तर्फबाट ठुलो बाढी प्रवेश गरेकोले अर्को सूचना नआउँदासम्म त्रीशुली नदीको तटिय क्षेत्रका जिल्लाहरु नुवाकोट, धादिङ, चितवन, गोरखा लगायतका स्थानहरूमा उच्च सतर्कता सहित सुरक्षित स्थानमा रहन अनुरोध छ। pic.twitter.com/Zun6icZZCM
— Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) August 26, 2026
Timure and Syabrubesi were among the worst-hit areas, with the flood sweeping away or damaging roads, bridges, vehicles, market areas and other infrastructure. The wider impact was also reported in downstream districts as floodwaters moved through connected river systems.
The exact trigger of the flood was initially unclear. Local officials said there had been no rainfall in the immediate area, adding to concerns about what happened upstream in the Himalayan region.
Later reports said an avalanche of ice and rock may have triggered the sudden surge, although authorities were continuing to assess the sequence of events and the full scale of the disaster.
384 travellers listed as missing or out of contact
The Nepal Tourism Board’s preliminary agency-wise record provides the clearest official snapshot of the travellers who could not immediately be contacted.
According to the list, Trekkers Society had 92 travellers out of contact, followed by Samrat Tours & Travels with 71, Leaf Holiday with 55, Himalayan Glacier with 52, Kailash Journey with 31, Fishtail Tours & Travels with 27, Alpine Eco Trek with 20, Kathmandu Holiday Tours & Travels with 17, Richa Tours with 12, and Explore Vacation with seven.
The uploaded Nepal Tourism Board notice also states that the information is preliminary and is being verified with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies.
This means the list should not be treated as a confirmed casualty list.
Scary. Prayers for people of Nepal. pic.twitter.com/9UXYCEMOzs
— Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) August 26, 2026
Thoughts and prayers with people of Nepal. Reports of two glacial lake bursts that has swept off entire areas to northwest of Kathmandu closer to Tibet. Hoping for safety of pilgrims to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra too. Initial assessment of locals and authorities is very grim 🙏🏾 https://t.co/iTPQvz8DXm
— Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) August 26, 2026
105 Indian nationals and 37 NRIs identified
The NTB’s agency-wise information shows that 59 Indian nationals were travelling through Samrat Tours & Travels, while another 46 Indian nationals were listed through Leaf Holiday.
Together, that makes 105 Indian nationals.
The preliminary record also includes 37 NRIs associated with Himalayan Glacier. Several other foreign travellers on the list have either been identified as citizens of countries including the United States, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands, or had their nationalities still under verification.
The distinction between Indian nationals and NRIs is important when reporting the numbers. The Tourism Board's preliminary data identifies 105 Indian citizens and separately lists 37 NRI
Why the Kailash Mansarovar route has been affected
Rasuwa lies close to the Nepal-China border and forms part of an important travel corridor towards Tibet.
The sudden destruction of roads and infrastructure has affected travellers moving through the region, including people on journeys connected to the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage route.
Earlier reports suggested that nearly 400 pilgrims could be stranded or cut off because of the disaster. However, the Nepal Tourism Board’s official preliminary list refers more broadly to 384 travellers and tourists, and their exact locations and safety were still being verified.
Communication failures and damaged roads have made it difficult for authorities and travel operators to establish contact quickly with everyone in the affected region.
Nepal flash flood –
नेपाल में आई बाढ़ में 384 टूरिस्ट लापता हो गए हैं। नेपाल टूरिज्म बोर्ड ने लिस्ट जारी की है। यह डेटा नेपाल की 10 प्रमुख टूरिज्म एजेंसी से लिया गया है। इसमें 291 विदेशी और 93 नेपाली नागरिक शामिल हैं। 291 में 105 भारत के रहने वाले हैं, बाकी की राष्ट्रीयता की… https://t.co/ukNIReus1Dpic.twitter.com/BMNR6B2aZA
— Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) August 26, 2026
Rescue teams and helicopters deployed
Nepal has mobilised the Army, police and other emergency personnel for search and rescue operations.
Helicopters have been deployed to assist operations in the difficult Himalayan terrain, although rescue efforts have been complicated by damaged infrastructure and conditions in the flood-hit areas. Authorities have also warned communities along the downstream river system to remain vigilant and move to safer locations where necessary.
As of the latest reports, at least eight deaths had been reported, while the number of missing people and the full extent of the destruction were still being assessed.
Because the situation is changing rapidly, the casualty and missing-person figures may be revised as communication is restored and rescue teams reach isolated locations.
Bihar on high alert amid floods in Nepal
The disaster has also raised concerns in India because the affected river system is connected to the wider Gandak basin.
Bihar’s Disaster Management Department said special vigilance was being maintained because of the possibility of a sudden surge in water flowing through the upper catchment of the Gandak River in Nepal.
Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary posted on X, "In view of the flash flood situation in Nepal's upper catchment areas, a high-level review meeting was held, and instructions were issued to the concerned districts to remain fully alert.
Instructions were given to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of embankments, night patrolling, and necessary preparations in sensitive districts including West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur, and Vaishali. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed."
नेपाल के ऊपरी जलग्रहण क्षेत्र में फ्लैश फ्लड की स्थिति को देखते हुए उच्चस्तरीय समीक्षा बैठक कर संबंधित जिलों को पूरी तरह अलर्ट रहने का निर्देश दिया।
पश्चिम चंपारण, पूर्वी चंपारण, गोपालगंज, सारण, मुजफ्फरपुर एवं वैशाली सहित संवेदनशील जिलों में तटबंधों की दिन-रात निगरानी, नाइट… pic.twitter.com/GC17LouTlm
— Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) August 26, 2026
Meanwhile, Indian officials said that at least 10 teams of National Disaster Responce Force's (NDRF) have already been deployed in Bihar. They are on alert mode following the sudden flash flood in Nepal. The officials added that the force has received demand of two additional teams.
A high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit was held with district officials and senior police officers. Authorities said preparations for rescue and relief had been reviewed, while water resource officials were instructed to monitor embankments and other critical infrastructure.
The Water Resources Department also ordered the release of water through the gates of the Gandak Barrage and associated canals to help manage the available flow safely.
Bihar authorities have stressed that there is no need for panic, but residents and officials in vulnerable areas have been asked to remain prepared.
Santosh Kumar Mall, Principal Secretary of Disaster Management, Bihar tells ANI over phone - "The entire disaster management team is on high alert in view of the potential threat of floods. Alerts have been issued for districts at risk of flooding. Additional NDRF teams have been… pic.twitter.com/pXIkcDOA2A
— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026
The state’s official flood monitoring data for August 26 showed the Gandak above the danger level at Dumariaghat and above warning levels at several other monitoring stations, underlining why authorities are closely watching the river system.
Emergency numbers issued for travellers
The Nepal Tourism Board has asked travellers and their families not to panic and to rely on verified information while the identification process continues.
Those requiring emergency assistance have been advised to contact Nepal’s toll-free emergency number 1234, hotline 1144, or Tourist Police at 9851289445. The Board has also asked people to contact the nearest police or security authority, local administration, travel agency, guide or tour operator.
Indian embassy in Nepal has also issued emergency numbers for information and help regarding Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in the country.
Attention please
Embassy of India, Nepal has set up emergency helpline numbers for information on Indian nationals impacted by it. https://t.co/YevW7BFA86
— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 26, 2026
Missing person info still being checked
The immediate priority remains locating those who are out of contact, restoring communication and assessing the damage across the affected Himalayan region.
For families of the 384 travellers listed by the Nepal Tourism Board, the preliminary nature of the data offers an important reason not to jump to conclusions. Authorities are still cross-checking names with travel agencies, guides, local officials and security personnel.
The confirmed picture is still emerging. What is clear is that a powerful flash flood has caused major damage near the Nepal-Tibet border, disrupted a crucial travel corridor and left hundreds of travellers temporarily unaccounted for as one of the region’s biggest rescue operations gets under way.
(With inputs from agencies)
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