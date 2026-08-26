A devastating flash flood in Nepal’s Himalayan Rasuwa district has cut off a key route near the Tibet border, leaving hundreds of travellers out of contact and triggering a major search and rescue operation.

The latest preliminary update from the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) lists 384 travellers as missing or out of contact after Wednesday morning’s flood. The group includes 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens. Among the foreign travellers, 105 Indian nationals and 37 non-resident Indians (NRIs) have been identified in the preliminary data.

Even more catastrophic flooding in Tibet, China, where the glacial lake outburst occurred. You can see in this video that many did not survive. https://t.co/ngKd6aw8oXpic.twitter.com/q7NfzUmZDO — Aashis Joshi (@aashisjo) August 26, 2026

Around 105 Indians among the foreign nationals reported missing after the flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa area: Nepal Tourism Board pic.twitter.com/TTZgt4ZSHv — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026

The figures are still being verified. That is an important distinction, as being listed as missing or out of contact does not necessarily mean that all 384 people were swept away by the flood.

The disaster has also disrupted travel towards the Tibet border, an important route for pilgrims travelling towards Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar.

What happened in Rasuwa?

The flash flood entered Nepal from the Tibetan side on Wednesday morning and surged through the Bhote Koshi River system in Rasuwa.

Timure and Syabrubesi were among the worst-hit areas, with the flood sweeping away or damaging roads, bridges, vehicles, market areas and other infrastructure. The wider impact was also reported in downstream districts as floodwaters moved through connected river systems.

The exact trigger of the flood was initially unclear. Local officials said there had been no rainfall in the immediate area, adding to concerns about what happened upstream in the Himalayan region.

Later reports said an avalanche of ice and rock may have triggered the sudden surge, although authorities were continuing to assess the sequence of events and the full scale of the disaster.