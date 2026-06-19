Tumkur Ghost Story: Voice On Highway Asks For Mutton Sambar, Be Careful!
For years, people have been talking about strange things happening at midnight on the roads around Hanumantapura and Koratagere in Tumkur district. This is one such spooky story.
Shall I come with you, old man?
This incident in October 2010, during Pitru Paksha, changed Ajay's life forever. Ajay was cycling home around 11 PM after dinner at a relative's place. Suddenly, he heard a voice ask, 'Shall I come with you, old man?'. He looked around but saw no one. A little further, the same voice spoke again, this time sounding like an angry woman.
Will you give me some mutton sambar?
Ajay started trembling with fear when the voice said, 'Take me along... are you going alone?'. The strangest part was what came next. No one knew he was carrying a parcel of mutton sambar. But the voice asked, 'Will you give me some mutton sambar? I'm hungry too...'
The sambar spilled all over the road
The moment he heard those words, Ajay lost control and fell from his cycle. His tiffin box flew open, and the mutton sambar spilled all over the road. Shaking with fear, Ajay quickly picked up his cycle and pedalled home as fast as he could, without once looking back.
High Fever
The next morning, Ajay came down with a high fever. When regular medicines didn't help, his family got worried. They took him to the Anjaneyaswamy temple in Hanumantapura and arranged for a special pooja. The temple priest tied a 'raksha yantra' (a protective talisman) on him, and only after that did his fever finally break.
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