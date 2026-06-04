Students who were set to receive gold medals at the 19th Convocation of Tumkur University have expressed disappointment and anger over the university administration's delay in awarding the medals.

The students were delighted to be recognised for their academic excellence after years of hard work and dedication. However, their happiness soon turned into frustration as the university reportedly distributed cash cheques instead of gold medals at the last minute due to delays in procuring the medals. The move has sparked criticism among the awardees, who accused the administration of mishandling an important moment in their academic journey.

According to the students, receiving the actual gold medal was an integral part of the honour and recognition associated with their achievement. Several awardees questioned why the university had failed to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the convocation ceremony.