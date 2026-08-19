BJP held a high-level meeting in Agartala, attended by CM Manik Saha, to plan for upcoming local elections. Discussions included strategy and the alliance with Tipra Motha. Saha also attended blood donation camps, promoting community welfare.

BJP chalks out strategy for local polls

A high-level organisational meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was held at the Government Guest House in Agartala on Monday, ahead of the upcoming Village Committee, Agartala Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council elections in Tripura. Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the meeting in the presence of BJP Tripura Pradesh President Abhishek Debroy, Tripura BJP in-charge Dr Rajdeep Roy, members of the state council of ministers, MLAs and senior state office-bearers. The meeting focused on strengthening the party organisation and chalking out strategies for the elections ahead. Leaders discussed various organisational issues and preparations required to ensure the party's readiness for the upcoming polls.

A key point of discussion was also the electoral understanding between the BJP and its alliance partner, Tipra Motha Party. Talks are reportedly underway on whether the two parties will contest the Village Committee, Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council elections jointly or field candidates separately. A clearer picture regarding the alliance arrangement is expected to emerge within the next few days as discussions between the two parties continue.

CM Saha promotes blood donation, urges youth to shun drugs

Meanwhile, on Sunday Saha attended two blood donation camps organised in different parts of Agartala and highlighted the importance of blood donation as a noble service to humanity. The Chief Minister participated in a blood donation camp organised by Nava Aikya Club at Battala Pukur and another camp organised by Mukti Club at Ramnagar Girls' School. Speaking at the programmes, CM Saha stressed the importance of blood donation and noted that donated blood can help save lives during medical emergencies. He appreciated the organisers and blood donors for coming forward with this humanitarian cause.

The Chief Minister also urged different clubs and social organisations across the state to organise more blood donation camps and actively contribute to community welfare. Saha further called upon the youth to stay away from drugs and encouraged them to engage in constructive and socially responsible activities. He emphasised the need for collective efforts to build a healthy, compassionate and drug-free society. (ANI)