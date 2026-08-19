Complainant Satyaki Savarkar told a Pune court that his grandfathers, Gopal and Nathuram Godse, were active RSS members. This admission was made during the cross-examination in the defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In a significant statement during the ongoing defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, complainant Satyaki Savarkar told a Pune court that his grandfather and grand uncle Gopal Godse and Nathuram Godse were active members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), informed Advocate Milind Pawar, representing Rahul Gandhi.

The admission came during further cross-examination of Satyaki Savarkar by Gandhi's counsel, Advocate Milind D Pawar, before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Amol Shriram Shinde in the special MP MLA Court in Pune.

Family Connections Detailed

As per the deposition recorded before the court, Satyaki stated, "It is true to say that my grandfathers Gopal Godse and Nathuram Godse were active members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh."

Satyaki Savarkar also told the court that Gopal Godse was his maternal grandfather and his mother's father, while Sindhu Godse was his maternal grandmother and his mother's mother. His mother is Himani Savarkar.

During the cross-examination, Satyaki said Gopal Godse and Nathuram Godse were real brothers and that Nathuram Godse was his cousin-grandfather by relation. He also stated that his father was the nephew of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Satyaki further stated that Savarkar and Godse were relatives and that the two families had a historical background. However, he said he did not have complete information about that historical background and was unaware whether the historical records of both families were available in government records.

Statements on Hindu Mahasabha and Savarkar

He also told the court that his mother died in Pune in 2015 and his grandfather Gopal Godse died in Pune in 2007. According to his deposition, his mother and grandfather worked for the Hindu Mahasabha until their deaths.

During the proceedings, Satyaki said that the Hindu Mahasabha was a political party and that it was established by Madan Mohan Malaviya in 1915. He further stated that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was in the Andaman jail at that time.

On Savarkar's release, Satyaki denied the suggestion that the British had conditionally released him in 1924. He voluntarily stated before the court that Savarkar was completely released in 1937.

Case Adjourned

The defamation case was filed by Satyaki Savarkar against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks concerning Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The hearing in the case was adjourned on Tuesday and will resume on September 1.

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