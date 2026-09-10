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'Wanted To Impress His Family...': Mumbai Police Probe Fake PMO Officer Rohan Parikh's Motive
During questioning, Parikh said he created the card to impress his family and convince them he worked for PMO. Police, however, are not fully convinced and are investigating his other possible motives, including his 2024 PMO selection email claim.
Why did Mumbai's Rohan Parikh use fake PMO card?
24-year-old Rohan Parikh arrested for allegedly using a fake Prime Minister's Office (PMO) identity card at a luxury mall in Mumbai on September 7 reportedly told police that he did it to impress his family.
The two arrested accused have been identified as Rohan Premal Parikh (24) and Dilip Raja Kunde (49). They have been sent to Police custody till September 11. https://t.co/SqIWIn9RIe
— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026
According to police, as reported by Aaj Tak, Parikh wanted his family to believe that he was involved in meaningful work and was employed by the PMO. He allegedly created and used a fake identity card to support that claim.
However, investigators are not fully convinced by his explanation and are looking into whether he had another motive for posing as a PMO official.
How fake PMO officer was caught at Mumbai mall
The incident took place on September 7 at Jio World Plaza in the Bandra-Kurla Complex area.
Police said Parikh was at the mall with 49-year-old Dilip Kunde and another man, Prathamesh Bagul. The three allegedly showed fake PMO identity cards to gain entry to the high-end shopping complex.
After entering the mall, they reportedly bought a perfume and a wallet before leaving.
The incident came to light after an argument broke out between the mall's security staff and the two men. Police said a weapon was found in Kunde's possession during the incident. It was during the confrontation that Parikh allegedly claimed to be a PMO officer.
The incident happened a day before a programme was scheduled at the nearby Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.
Police suspect AI was used to make fake PMO ID
Investigators suspect that Parikh may have used artificial intelligence tools to create a digital PMO identity card.
Police are examining the technical details connected to the card to determine how it was made and used. The investigation is also focused on establishing whether anyone else helped prepare the fake document.
Parikh has reportedly claimed that he received an email in 2024 confirming his selection for a position in the PMO. Police are now checking whether the email is genuine and whether there is any truth to his claim.
Police probe accused’s real motive
While Parikh has told investigators that his aim was simply to impress his family, police are examining other possible reasons behind his actions.
Investigators are looking into the circumstances in which the fake identity was created and why the accused used it to enter the mall.
Rohan Parikh in police custody until September 11
Rohan Parikh and Dilip Kunde have been remanded in police custody until September 11. Police are also searching for Bagul, the third person allegedly involved in the incident.
The investigation will also focus on the fake identity card, how it was created, how it was used and whether the accused had a motive beyond trying to impress his family.
(With inputs from agencies)
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