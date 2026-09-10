24-year-old Rohan Parikh arrested for allegedly using a fake Prime Minister's Office (PMO) identity card at a luxury mall in Mumbai on September 7 reportedly told police that he did it to impress his family.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Rohan Premal Parikh (24) and Dilip Raja Kunde (49). They have been sent to Police custody till September 11. https://t.co/SqIWIn9RIe — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026

According to police, as reported by Aaj Tak, Parikh wanted his family to believe that he was involved in meaningful work and was employed by the PMO. He allegedly created and used a fake identity card to support that claim.

However, investigators are not fully convinced by his explanation and are looking into whether he had another motive for posing as a PMO official.