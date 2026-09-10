Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa announced a major protest over the suicide of Dalit labourer Gulzar Singh, demanding justice and slamming the Punjab govt. Charanjit Singh Channi demanded a CBI probe into the case in Sangrur.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday said the party would hold a major protest over the suicide of Dalit labourer Gulzar Singh, demanding justice for the victim's family while alleging that the Punjab government has failed to address concerns related to the incident.

Speaking on the matter, Randhawa said that the issue should not be politicised and asserted that the Congress would raise concerns over the handling of the case. He also said that party leader Rahul Gandhi had raised the issue and questioned the Punjab Chief Minister over the developments. "We will definitely hold a big protest. We want justice for the family. We don't want politics over this. We have seen how the government has handled the issue, and we will raise these concerns... Rahul Gandhi has also raised this issue. I don't know where the Chief Minister has been since the day he took office. He should tell us what happened and how it happened... Drugs that were earlier limited to certain areas are now reaching homes across the state," Randhawa said.

Earlier today, Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Sangrur suicide case, seeking that the matter be handed over to the central agency for investigation. "We want a CBI investigation. We want the case to be handed over to the CBI," Channi said.

Details of the Suicide Case

The Congress leaders' remarks came amid demands for a thorough investigation into the case and action from the state government. Gulzar Singh, a member of the Valmiki community, died by suicide after allegedly facing harassment, intimidation, and threats from local party affiliates. The incident followed a public interaction where Singh had confronted Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the drug menace affecting his son.

Following the interaction, Singh allegedly faced harassment and pressure from local leaders and panchayat members to publicly apologise for questioning the minister. The family of Gulzar Singh has demanded justice over his death and alleged that his last rites were carried out forcibly without their consent. Gulzar Singh’s son Lakhwinder Singh alleged that the administration conducted the cremation without the family’s approval and that they were not allowed to see his father’s face before the last rites.

NCSC Seeks Report

On September 8, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) sought a report from the Punjab authorities regarding the death of Sangrur resident Gulzar Singh and the serious allegations reportedly made by him in a video released on social media before his death. The Commission’s action follows a representation submitted by former MLA and Punjab BJP SC Morcha State President Sheetal Angural, who urged the NCSC to take appropriate action and ensure an impartial investigation into the allegations raised in the video. (ANI)