Who Is Rohan Parekh? Fake PMO Officer Or Victim Of Fraud | All You Need To Know
A 24-year-old Mumbai man was arrested after allegedly using a fake PMO identity card at Jio World Plaza in BKC, where his bodyguard was carrying a licensed firearm. Parekh’s lawyer now claims he may have been duped.
Rohan Parekh: Fake PMO officer or victim of fraud?
A Mumbai court has sent 24-year-old Rohan Premal Parekh to police custody until September 11 after he was arrested in connection with an alleged fake Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) identity card at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
His bodyguard, Dilip Rajaram Kunde, was also arrested after he was found carrying a licensed firearm. A third accused, Prathamesh Ganesh Bagul, is wanted in the case.
The two arrested accused have been identified as Rohan Premal Parikh (24) and Dilip Raja Kunde (49). They have been sent to Police custody till September 11. https://t.co/SqIWIn9RIe
— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026
But a new claim made in court has added another layer to the case: Parekh’s lawyer says his client may himself have been deceived by people posing as government officials.
Who is Rohan Parekh?
Parekh, 24, is at the centre of the BKC fake PMO identity card case. Police allege that he used an identity card claiming he was a PMO official and tried to enter Jio World Plaza on September 7, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event in the area.
Police said the card described Parekh as a 'Grade C' PMO official. Questions were raised about the document because it reportedly did not contain a validity date and lacked the designation of the person who had supposedly issued it.
BKC के NMACC में PM के कार्यक्रम से करीब 24 घंटे पहले फर्जी PMO ID के साथ 24 वर्षीय रोहन पारेख पहुंचा,गिरफ्तार किया गया।एक आरोपी फरार।वकील का दावा-रोहन खुद फर्जीवाड़े का शिकार है और NMACC में गर्लफ्रेंड के लिए परफ्यूम लेने गया था। साथ मौजूद बॉडीगार्ड के पास हथियार मिला #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/mcqPkmfsfI
— Rajesh kumar (@journorajeshk) September 8, 2026
Parekh's bodyguard Kunde also attempted to enter the premises but was stopped by a door-frame metal detector because he was carrying a firearm. Police later confirmed that the weapon was licensed.
How was Parekh caught?
According to police, Parekh reached Jio World Plaza on the evening of September 7 and entered the premises. When security personnel stopped his associate because of the firearm, Parekh returned and showed the alleged PMO identity card.
The discrepancies in the card raised suspicion, following which the matter was reported to the police. The Mumbai Crime Branch is now investigating the case, including the origin of the alleged fake identity card and the purpose behind using it.
An FIR was registered at BKC police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including allegations relating to impersonation and unlawful entry while armed.
Was Rohan Parekh actually a victim of fraud?
This is the biggest new question in the case.
During Tuesday's court hearing, Parekh's lawyer claimed that his client had been offered work connected with the PMO in 2024 by a person named Tarun Kapoor, according to a report by Aaj Tak. The defence said Parekh received what appeared to be official communications, including an offer letter, an identity card and a letter purportedly bearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's signature.
His lawyer also claimed Parekh received an email allegedly linked to an Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister and communications concerning an advisory role and defence acquisition policy.
The defence argued that these documents may have convinced Parekh that he genuinely had a government-related role and that he could have been conned himself.
The lawyer said the documents and communications available with Parekh had been handed over to investigators.
These claims are currently part of the defence's case and have not been established by the police or a court.
Why did Parekh go to Jio World Plaza?
Parekh's lawyer has also given an explanation for his presence at the venue.
According to the defence, Parekh went to the mall for personal reasons, allegedly to buy perfume for his fiancée, and his visit was not connected to Prime Minister Modi's scheduled event. Police have also clarified that the September 7 incident had no established connection with the Prime Minister's visit on September 8.
The police investigation will determine whether the alleged PMO identity was knowingly used by Parekh or whether he was genuinely misled by someone claiming to represent the government.
Parekh and Kunde remain in police custody
Rohan Parekh and Dilip Kunde remain in police custody until September 11, while investigators continue questioning them. Police are also looking for Prathamesh Bagul, the third wanted accused in the case.
The Crime Branch is examining the alleged identity card, electronic communications and other documents to establish where the credentials came from and whether others were involved.
Two competing versions remain: police allege that Parekh used a fake PMO identity to gain access to a private venue, while his defence says he may have been the target of a sophisticated fraud. The investigation will determine which version stands up to scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies)
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