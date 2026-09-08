A Mumbai court has sent 24-year-old Rohan Premal Parekh to police custody until September 11 after he was arrested in connection with an alleged fake Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) identity card at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

His bodyguard, Dilip Rajaram Kunde, was also arrested after he was found carrying a licensed firearm. A third accused, Prathamesh Ganesh Bagul, is wanted in the case.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Rohan Premal Parikh (24) and Dilip Raja Kunde (49). They have been sent to Police custody till September 11. https://t.co/SqIWIn9RIe — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026

But a new claim made in court has added another layer to the case: Parekh’s lawyer says his client may himself have been deceived by people posing as government officials.