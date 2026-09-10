BJP's Nitin Nabin slammed Congress as 'Naraz Fufas' for being pained by India hosting the BRICS Summit. He called their statements 'shameful' and accused them of being unable to stand the country's progress on the global stage.

BJP Slams Congress as 'Naraz Fufas' Over BRICS Summit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday slammed the Congress party, saying that the ‘Naraz Fufas’ are in pain again at a time when India is set to host the international BRICS Summit. Speaking to the reporters, Nabin termed the statement of the Opposition leaders as “shameful”, saying that they become uncomfortable whenever the country showcases its growing global capabilities and leadership.

"BRICS Summit is about to be held; the entire world has its eyes on India. But the statements of Congress leaders are shameful. When the country is expanding its capabilities and strength, and when the entire world is ready to walk with India, Congress leaders are unable to stand the country's progress," he said. Nabin mocked the Congress party’s “Naraz Fufas,” saying that after the Global AI Summit, the Opposition is again pained by the global BRICS Summit being hosted by India.

"The G20 Summit was held earlier, but this pained the 'Naraz Fufas' lot. The Global AI Summit was held here, but it pained them again. When the BRICS Summit is being held now, people of Congress are in pain again," he said. Further criticising the Congress, he aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other senior leaders, alleging that they deliberately degrade India's reputation during overseas visits. "They do not want the country to progress. From Rahul Gandhi to other leaders, they all go to foreign soil and insult India. When such a major event is being held in the country, they are not happy. I would like to tell them that the country will answer them," he said.

Chidambaram Questions Tangible Benefits

The remark came after Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram on Wednesday questioned the tangible benefits India has gained from recent BRICS summits, saying he had not seen any significant outcomes from the last two or three meetings. “I don't know how many Presidents and how many Prime Ministers are coming. I don't think the last two or three BRICS summits have resulted in tangible benefits or tangible results,” Chidambaram told ANI.

“In fact, we are part of BRICS, we are part of SCO, we are part of G20, and we are part of QUAD. What benefits are we getting out of that? I can't see. In the last two or three summits, I didn't see any benefits. Earlier, the BRICS Summits resulted in some tangible benefits,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the term "naraaz fufa ji" (disgruntled or angry uncle) as a political catchphrase to mock opposition critics.

Security Tightened For International Summit

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the national capital. Delhi Police has mobilised thousands of personnel and is deploying multi-layered arrangements spanning access control, surveillance, intelligence gathering and emergency response. To ensure safety at the international event, around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel and nearly 200 companies of paramilitary forces have been mobilised for the security arrangements.

For on-route security and traffic enforcement, specialised surveillance cameras are in place. New Delhi is gearing up to host the BRICS Summit for the fourth time.

India's Chairship Theme

India’s Chairship of the 18th BRICS Summit is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, deploying a human-centric approach across its core pillars to reinforce institutional strength and support sustainable growth. (ANI)