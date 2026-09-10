Pune City Police rescued a 28-year-old man allegedly abducted over speaking to a woman. After a high-speed chase, police apprehended two accused, Sagar Borade and Kishor Sawant. The victim was assaulted and taken in his own vehicle.

Man Rescued After Dramatic Abduction, 2 Arrested

The Pune City Police rescued a 28-year-old man who was allegedly abducted by a group of persons in a vehicle in the early hours of Thursday, with two accused being apprehended in connection with the incident, police said.

According to DCP Zone 1 Krushikesh Rawale, a call was received on the emergency number 112 at around 12:30 am reporting that Prasad Suryavanshi had allegedly been abducted in a black Scorpio. Acting on the information, police teams tracked and chased the vehicle and rescued Suryavanshi from the custody of the accused, police said.

Two accused identified as Sagar Ramesh Borade (32), a hotelier and resident of Walchandnagar, and Kishor Balasaheb Sawant (32), a resident of Dasur in Malshiras taluka of Solapur district, were apprehended at around 1:23 am, according to police.

Police said the incident was allegedly triggered by the victim speaking with a female friend of accused Borade. The accused allegedly assaulted Suryavanshi and, with the assistance of two other accomplices, abducted him in his own vehicle and took him towards Sinhagad Road.

During the incident, the victim was allegedly physically assaulted by the accused. He was subsequently rescued by the police and provided medical treatment, police said. Both Suryavanshi and the woman with whom he was allegedly speaking are competitive examination aspirants, police said.

A case has been registered against four persons in connection with the incident. While two accused have been apprehended, efforts are underway to trace the remaining two accused, police said. Further investigation is underway.

Police Launch 'Sanwad Parivartan Yatra' for Juveniles

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pune city police department targeted 72 juveniles under a specialised outreach initiative in Zone 3 titled 'Sanwad Parivartan Yatra' to provide scientific counselling and vocational training to children in conflict with the law.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that the 'Samvad Parivartan Yatra' (Dialogue for Change Journey) in Zone 3 is an initiative aimed at motivating juveniles and integrating them into the mainstream. "To bring juveniles and juvenile delinquents into the mainstream, various efforts are being made by the police department. This is one such effort in Zone 3 called 'Sanwad Parivartan Yatra' through which we want to motivate children and bring them into the mainstream. Overall positivity is being seen through this. So far, 72 such children have been targeted and are being given scientific counselling and vocational training. Their family members are also taken into confidence. I believe that this will help in crime control," he said. (ANI)