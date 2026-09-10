Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised ancestors for developing Rudrapur. BJP's Nitin Nabin, also present, spoke on the CAA, stating it fulfilled a promise to give refuge to persecuted Sikhs and Hindus from neighbouring countries.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday lauded the pioneering legacy and transformative contributions of the ancestors and various communities in turning Rudrapur into a vibrant industrial hub and the granary of the nation.

Speaking at the Punjabi Gaurav Sammelan in Rudrapur, the Chief Minister expressed deep gratitude to the Sikh Gurus for the ancestral sacrifices that laid the groundwork for the state's progress. "I bow in reverence at the feet of all our Gurus. I pray to the Guru Sahibs that the spirit of service towards our society and our state remains alive within all of us," he said.

CM Dhami hailed the development done in Rudrapur, highlighting that this is the same region that once faced threats of venomous snakes and scorpions and deadly animals like crocodiles and tigers. "Look at the wonderful work being done here; may we all continue to receive the strength to undertake such noble tasks. Every community is progressing. There was a time when people spoke of the dangers here: snakes, scorpions, massive crocodiles, tigers. Yet, it was settled and transformed into what it is today, a hub of industry and a land of lush green fields that serve as a granary, supplying food to the entire nation. This is the legacy of our ancestors; we must cherish and preserve it," he said.

CAA Fulfilled Promise to Persecuted Minorities: Nabin

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin, who was also present at the programme as part of his two-day visit to the State, highlighted the Centre's interventions to protect persecuted minority communities from neighbouring nations, specifically referencing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Nabin said, “We all know how there was a threat to the existence of the Sikh community in Afghanistan. A law that should have been made in the initial years of independence took a long time to be formed."

Further, Nabin emphasised that the Modi government fulfilled a long-standing post-independence commitment by offering refuge and dignity to persecuted Sikhs and Hindus. “With CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), PM Narendra Modi fulfilled the promise that was made to people at the time of independence. Sikhs and Hindus who were facing atrocities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are welcomed here not as refugees but as the children of this soil,” he said.

Leaders Pay Tributes

Earlier today, Nitin Nabin and Pushkar Singh Dhami paid floral tributes at the Shaheed Smarak in Haldwani in honour of soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.

Nabin, along with CM Dhami, also offered prayers and performed rituals at the Mahalaxmi Temple in Haldwani earlier in the day.

(ANI)