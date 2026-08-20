Nine people, including a child and Bangladeshi nationals, were killed in a fire at a hotel in central Kolkata. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the cause and examine the hotel's safety compliance.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the fire that broke out at Shika Inn hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street in central Kolkata, killing nine people, including a child, officials said.

The SIT will be headed by Bhagirath Ghosh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Administration), Detective Department, Kolkata.

The fire broke out at around 2 am on Wednesday at the hotel under the jurisdiction of New Market Police Station. Around 60 people were rescued from the building, while several others sustained injuries.

According to sources, some of those killed were Bangladeshi nationals who had travelled to Kolkata for medical treatment.

CM Adhikari Blames 'Legacy of Negligence'

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed concern over the incident and said the administration was focused on rescue and relief operations as well as determining the circumstances that led to the fire.

In a post on X, Adhikari said the tragedy was a grim reminder of the "legacy of negligence" left behind by the previous regime and alleged that infrastructure in the city and state had been allowed to grow without adequate enforcement of mandatory fire safety norms.

"Shocked and anguished by the tragic fire incident at the hotel on Mirza Galib Street in Kolkata. While we remain focused on the rescue & relief operations and conduct an investigation regarding what went wrong, it is impossible to ignore the reality we are facing today," he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that structures had been permitted to operate as hotels and other businesses while ignoring mandatory fire safety requirements. He further alleged that the previous administration had failed to conduct basic compliance audits and said the current government was working to enforce safety standards. Adhikari also assured that the administration would provide all possible assistance to those affected and directed officials to ensure the injured receive the "absolute best medical attention and support".

Bangladesh High Commission Confirms Victims

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata said its officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and collected details about the deceased and injured.

"According to local authorities, a total of nine people have died in the fire so far. Local police have confirmed the identities of five Bangladeshi nationals among the deceased," the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission said in a statement.

"The Deputy High Commission has contacted the families of the victims, and four of them have been identified as members of the same family," it added. The commission said the identities of the remaining victims had not yet been confirmed by local authorities. It also said six injured Bangladeshi nationals were released after receiving primary treatment.

The SIT will investigate the circumstances leading to the fire and examine the safety and compliance aspects of the hotel. (ANI)