The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of environmental degradation from indiscriminate road construction and tourism in fragile areas, ordering an interim stay on new road projects leading to these eco-sensitive zones.

Court's Observations on Ecological Impact

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of environmental degradation in fragile and eco-sensitive areas of the state, expressing serious concern over indiscriminate road construction and uncontrolled tourism in high-altitude regions. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin C. Negi initiated a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) while examining the environmental impact of increasing vehicular access to ecologically vulnerable areas.The court observed that permissions granted under the Forest Conservation Act for road construction were facilitating access to previously remote and unpopulated eco-sensitive zones, resulting in increased tourist footfall and ecological pressure.

The Bench specifically referred to areas including Chandertal Lake, Shikari Devi Temple and Churdhar Temple, noting that greater vehicular accessibility to such locations could lead to tree felling and other forms of environmental degradation.

Concerns Over Waste Management

The court also expressed concern over the Forest Department allowing overnight camping near Chandertal Lake without adequate arrangements for waste management. It questioned the authorities on the disposal of human waste and plastic generated by tourists and sought to know whether mobile toilets and other appropriate waste-management mechanisms were being provided.

Interim Measures and Legal Action

As an interim measure, the High Court directed that all pending proposals seeking forest clearance for construction of new roads or tarring of existing roads leading to the affected sites be kept in abeyance.

The court has impleaded the State of Himachal Pradesh through the Principal Secretary (Forests), the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board as respondents and issued notices to the concerned authorities. The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 28, 2026.