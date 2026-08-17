Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies on Monday, August 17. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain from morning to afternoon, while very light to light showers may continue during the evening and night.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain between 24°C and 26°C, while the maximum temperature may settle between 33°C and 35°C.

Southeasterly winds are likely to blow at around 15-20 km/h during the day. Their speed may decrease to 10-15 km/h by evening.