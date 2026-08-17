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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Light Rain, Cloudy Skies And Humidity To Trouble Delhiites Today
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR residents may continue to experience humid weather today, August 17, with cloudy skies, light rain and moderate winds. Temperatures are likely to remain between 24°C and 35°C
Delhi weather today: Cloudy skies and light rain likely
Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies on Monday, August 17. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain from morning to afternoon, while very light to light showers may continue during the evening and night.
The minimum temperature is expected to remain between 24°C and 26°C, while the maximum temperature may settle between 33°C and 35°C.
Southeasterly winds are likely to blow at around 15-20 km/h during the day. Their speed may decrease to 10-15 km/h by evening.
Humidity adds to Delhi's discomfort
Delhi remained hot and humid on Sunday, with no significant rainfall during the day. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8°C, which was 1.3°C above normal. The maximum temperature stood at around 34.4°C, 0.6°C higher than the seasonal average.
The combination of above-normal temperatures and high humidity made weather conditions uncomfortable for people across Delhi-NCR.
The IMD has indicated that similar conditions could continue over the next day or two. While light to moderate rain may provide some relief from the heat, it could also increase humidity levels.
More rain expected on August 19 and 20
Weather conditions are expected to remain unsettled over the coming days. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Delhi on August 19 and 20.
During the previous 24 hours, several parts of the capital received light to very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The minimum temperature increased by around 1-2°C, while the maximum temperature remained largely unchanged.
The minimum temperature during this period stayed between 24°C and 28°C, while the maximum temperature remained around 34°C.
Humidity levels were also high. The maximum relative humidity was recorded at 86%, while the minimum was 63%. Southwesterly winds blowing at around 15-20 km/h provided some relief from the heat.
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