Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Wind Alerts Issued For THESE Places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD has some news for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They're saying we can expect rains because of low pressure and storms brewing in the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has also issued alerts for several areas
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Image Credit : Gemini
AP, Telangana Weather Update
The India Meteorological Department says both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will get moderate to heavy rains. Strong winds are also picking up across the two Telugu states. Officials are advising people to be a little careful about these weather changes. They've also said some areas might see sudden showers. Let's check out the weather forecast for AP and Telangana for Sunday and the coming week.
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Low pressure in Bay of Bengal brings rain
There's a surface circulation and low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal right now, but its impact on our states will be very less. This system is likely to cross the coast towards the Bengal-Bangladesh border today, so all the heavy rain will be there. AP and Telangana have no threat of major rains. But, because of this, both states will get cool, strong winds and some scattered showers. So, the weather will be quite pleasant for those travelling or visiting tourist spots on Sunday.
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Image Credit : Gemini
El Niño weakens monsoon, this is the rain situation
The main reason we aren't seeing the expected monsoon rains is the growing strength of 'El Niño'. The Amaravati and Hyderabad weather centres have confirmed that this has severely weakened the southwest monsoon in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to the IMD, from August 16 to 21, only a few places in Coastal AP, Rayalaseema, Yanam, and Telangana will get light to moderate showers or thundershowers. A surface circulation is active between 5.8 and 7.6 km altitude in the northwest Bay of Bengal, so we can't rule out heavy rains completely.
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Image Credit : Gemini
What does satellite data say? Temperature and humidity details!
A look at various satellite data shows clouds rushing across the skies of AP and Telangana all day.Telangana Weather: North Telangana might see some light showers. A yellow alert is out for Siddipet, Karimnagar, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, and Kothagudem districts. Central and South Telangana, including Hyderabad, will have dry weather. The maximum temperature will likely be 33°C, with humidity at 75% in the north and 52% in other parts.Andhra Pradesh Weather: Some parts of North Andhra may get showers. The rest of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema will remain dry. The maximum temperature will be around 36°C. Humidity will be 64% in North Andhra and 41% in the rest of AP. Both states will experience strong winds blowing at 40 to 45 km/h.
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Image Credit : Getty
Alert for farmers.. Crops are drying up due to lack of moisture in the air
These weather conditions are a bit worrying for our farmers. The southwest monsoon winds are blowing, but they don't have enough moisture, so it's not raining. On top of that, temperatures are slightly higher than usual. Even though the seas are getting warmer, no strong low-pressure systems are forming to affect our region. Farmers may need to give their crops a little extra water to prevent them from drying out. It's very important for farmers to plan accordingly based on the situation.
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Image Credit : Getty
Global Weather Scene: Why are there no heavy rains?
Looking at the weather across Asia, the severe 'Lala' typhoon in the Pacific Ocean has weakened a bit. Still, its cyclonic winds are swirling at 95 km/h. There are five other low-pressure systems there. Meanwhile, a circulation that formed in the Arabian Sea is weakening, so it's unlikely to become a low-pressure system.Cloud density has decreased at the equator, and even though cold winds are coming from Antarctica, the air moisture has dropped, leading to less rainfall. Experts say we can't expect very heavy rains from the southwest monsoon for now, unless a strong storm or a major low-pressure system forms in the sea.
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