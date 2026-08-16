4 6 Image Credit : Gemini

What does satellite data say? Temperature and humidity details!

A look at various satellite data shows clouds rushing across the skies of AP and Telangana all day.Telangana Weather: North Telangana might see some light showers. A yellow alert is out for Siddipet, Karimnagar, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, and Kothagudem districts. Central and South Telangana, including Hyderabad, will have dry weather. The maximum temperature will likely be 33°C, with humidity at 75% in the north and 52% in other parts.Andhra Pradesh Weather: Some parts of North Andhra may get showers. The rest of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema will remain dry. The maximum temperature will be around 36°C. Humidity will be 64% in North Andhra and 41% in the rest of AP. Both states will experience strong winds blowing at 40 to 45 km/h.