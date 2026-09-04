The 8th Central Pay Commission is holding meetings in Chennai on September 7 and 8. They will listen to Central government employees, their unions, and pensioners to review their demands and issues.

The commission has already held meetings in Delhi and other cities. Now, organisations in Tamil Nadu get a chance to present their views. The commission's official website has also confirmed this Chennai trip.

Just a heads-up: They won't announce any new salary hike in Chennai. This is just the discussion stage.