Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP leader R Ashoka accused the DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka government of 'appeasement politics' and being a 'Taliban government' over alleged restrictions on a Ganesh Chaturthi procession in T Narasipura, Mysuru.

Joshi Accuses Govt of Appeasement Politics

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday accused DK Shivakumar government of appeasement politics and demanded action against police official over the alleged restriction on a Ganesh Chaturthi procession in T Narasipura in Mysuru. He called the alleged action of the police official “an unpardonable crime”.

In a post on X, Joshi wrote, “If Hindus have to scream and shout just to celebrate Ganeshotsava grandly in our own country, on our own soil, then there is no misfortune greater than this! Who has emboldened the Inspector from T. Narasipura in Mysuru to publicly threaten the youth of the Ganesh committee? Is this the authority granted to the police department by the Home Minister, or is it the decree of D.K. Shivakumar's Congress government's appeasement politics?”

Joshi further alleged that attempts were being made to disrupt Hindu festival celebrations under the pretext of maintaining law and order.

“It is an unpardonable crime for an official tasked with protecting law and order to act like an agent of a particular community and intimidate people. I demand that the government immediately suspend Inspector Dhananjaya from service, who has threatened young men who came to celebrate the festival with devotion,” the post read. “Attempting to sabotage the celebration of Hindu festivals under the guise of law and order is a clear mirror reflecting this government's anti-Hindu policy. We will not tolerate under any circumstances any attempts to strike at our Sanatan culture, traditions, and devotional sentiments!” the post read.

BJP's R Ashoka Calls it 'Taliban Government'

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Sunday said he would visit T Narasipura in Mysuru to seek “justice” over alleged restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Speaking to the reporters, Ashoka said, “The police officer in T. Narasipur, Mysuru, called the Ganesha festival organisers and threatened them not to go near any masjid, no procession, no crackers, and no slogans. This is not just a Mysuru issue; this is happening across Karnataka. Police officers are calling Ganesha Chaturthi organisers and threatening them... This shows that the Karnataka government is a Taliban government, a one-sided government. At mosques, from 4 AM to 10 PM, prayers and slogans are played on loudspeakers. There is no restriction."

Ashoka alleged that the situation showed that the Karnataka government was a “Taliban government” and a “one-sided government”.

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