Major talks are on for the 8th Pay Commission, which will kick in from January 1, 2026. Central government employees are expecting a big jump in their basic pay, fitment factor, and pension. The commission is currently talking to employee unions across the country. So, how much will your salary actually go up? Here's what we know.

Good news is on the way for over 50 lakh Central Government employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners. Everyone has been waiting for updates on the 8th Pay Commission, and now some very important information has come out. Discussions are happening right now about expected changes to basic pay, the fitment factor, and various allowances. If you are a Central Government employee or a pensioner, here are 5 key things that will affect your salary and pension:

1. 18-Month Deadline and Current Progress!

The government has given the commission 18 months to submit its final recommendations, and 9 of those months are already over. In the first phase, the commission set up its internal administrative structure. It has also received and analysed initial memos from various ministries and employee unions like the National Council (Staff Side), Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM). Currently, the commission is busy holding consultations with representatives from different states and departments to submit its final report on time.

2. Benefits to Apply from January 1, 2026!

As per the rules, the new pay scale from the 8th Pay Commission is set to be effective from January 1, 2026. Even if the final report submission or the government's approval process gets a bit delayed, employees will be paid their arrears from January 1, 2026, in a single installment.

3. The Fitment Factor Calculation!

The fitment factor is the main basis for any salary increase. In the 7th Pay Commission, this was set at 2.57. Currently, employee unions are pushing for the fitment factor to be increased to anywhere between 2.86 and 3.68. However, financial experts estimate that the commission might recommend a factor between 2.25 and 2.57 to balance the financial load on the government.

4. Big Jump in Minimum Basic Pay and Pension!

If the fitment factor is fixed between 2.25 and 2.57, employees at Pay Matrix Level-1 will see a significant salary increase:

Minimum Basic Pay: The current minimum of ₹18,000 per month is expected to jump to between ₹40,000 and ₹46,000.

Minimum Pension: For retired employees, the current minimum pension of ₹9,000 is likely to increase to between ₹20,000 and ₹23,000.

5. Direct Consultations with Stakeholders Across the Country!

The commission isn't just looking at numbers. It is also taking suggestions from associations representing the Army, Railways, Postal services, Civil Services, and pensioners. Major meetings have already been held in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. The commission is meeting employee representatives in major cities across the country to properly assess the real Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) and the current cost of living.

A Big Financial Boost is Coming!

It's certain that the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission will give a big financial boost to the pockets of Central Government employees and pensioners. A clearer picture of the final salary will emerge in the coming months, once the government makes an official decision on the fitment factor.