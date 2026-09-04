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- 8th Pay Commission: Bumper Arrears! Get up to Rs 14 lakh for 20 months' dues, here's the calculation
8th Pay Commission: Bumper Arrears! Get up to Rs 14 lakh for 20 months' dues, here's the calculation
The 8th Pay Commission could bring a major hike in the basic pay for central government employees. According to one calculation, a Level 7 employee might get arrears of up to ₹14.09 lakh for a 20-month period.
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8th Pay Commission
The 8th Pay Commission is set to bring good news for central government employees. Their salaries will get a big boost, even with a 2.57 fitment factor. However, estimates show it could take 20 months to implement. The longer the delay, the bigger the arrears payout will be for employees.
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How much will the arrears be?
Sources in the central government suggest the 8th Pay Commission's implementation could be delayed by 20 months or more. In that case, the arrears amount could go up to ₹14.10 lakh. Experts believe employees from Level 4 to Level 7 might receive this huge sum in one go.
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How many central government employees are waiting?
Currently, more than 1 crore central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the new pay structure to be implemented. The commission has not yet released its report with recommendations for salary reforms.
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Monthly salary could increase by over ₹70,000!
What happens if the basic pay jumps from ₹44,900 to ₹1,15,393? Under the 7th Pay Commission, a basic pay of ₹44,900 could become ₹1,15,393 in the new structure. This creates a monthly difference of ₹70,493, which is the most crucial part of the arrears calculation.
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The 20-month, ₹14 lakh calculation!
So, where did this huge figure come from? If the monthly difference is ₹70,493, the calculation for 20 months is: ₹70,493 × 20 = ₹14,09,860. That's almost ₹14.10 lakh! But remember, this is just an example calculation, not a guaranteed government payment.
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Level 7 to get the biggest amount?
A massive arrears payout of over ₹14 lakh! According to this calculation, Level 7 employees could receive arrears up to ₹14.09 lakh. However, the actual amount will depend on how many months of arrears are paid and what the final pay structure looks like.
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Around ₹11 lakh for Level 6!
For Level 6 employees, an example calculation suggests potential arrears of around ₹11.11 lakh. However, this is not a guaranteed payment. The final amount will be clear only after the government's official announcement.
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Over ₹9 lakh for Level 5!
What if your basic pay is ₹29,200? For Level 5 employees, calculations based on a ₹29,200 basic pay suggest potential arrears of around ₹9.13 lakh. The total amount will change depending on how many months of arrears are paid out.
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Lakhs of rupees for Level 4 too!
Even a basic of ₹25,000 could mean an arrear of nearly ₹8 lakh! This calculation is based on a basic pay of ₹25,000 for Level 4 employees. It's estimated that they could receive arrears of up to ₹8 lakh.
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But what about HRA, TA?
Remember, ₹14 lakh isn't the total salary arrear! This is the most important point—this calculation is based only on the difference in basic pay. It does not include allowances like HRA and TA. So, the ₹14.09 lakh figure is not a final, guaranteed amount. The final calculation will depend on the fitment factor, the implementation date, and the arrears period.
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