At the IFFJK in Srinagar, filmmaker Santosh Sivan noted the festival's potential to boost local Kashmiri talent. Film personality Keiko Bang explained that financial incentives are key to drawing global productions to any region.

Santosh Sivan on Fostering Local Talent

Veteran cinematographer and filmmaker Santosh Sivan on Thursday marked his presence at the International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK). Speaking to ANI, Santosh Sivan said, "It will definitely cultivate not just a cinema culture, but people will come to films not just from Bollywood, but also internationally. Most importantly, it will definitely light the lamp for Kashmiri filmmakers to actually put their work forth, because even the festival is structured in such a way that local talent is given special attention. In the next edition of the festival, I am sure they are also going to have student films being screened and awarded, so there will be a very strong visual culture developing among the youth. They will definitely get that exposure..."

Incentives Crucial for Global Productions

Renowned film personality Keiko Bang, who also attended the festival, spoke about the factors that influence international film productions, "Hollywood, to be honest right now, is only interested in how much money they get if they film somewhere. Last June, that big $2 billion thing- I don't know the exact numbers- they were filming in 32 different locations because those locations offered incentives. They will do music and sound in this place and that place; they only look at incentives. So if you want people to come and film, first of all, we have visa issues, but number two, I think it's really important to have incentives. That's not what I personally prioritise, but if you're asking what actually brings global productions to a region, it's all about financial and regulatory incentives," she shared.

Festival Emerges as a Platform for Youth

(IFFJK) has emerged as a major attraction for young people, bringing together film enthusiasts, aspiring filmmakers and cinema lovers from across Kashmir. The festival has created a lively atmosphere with screenings of films from India and around the world, giving audiences an opportunity to experience diverse stories, cultures and filmmaking styles. For many youngsters, the event has become more than just a film festival; it is also a platform to connect with the wider film industry.

One of the young attendees told ANI, “I am very happy that this film festival is happening here. We have come here today to take photos. I learned a lot from the films that are shown here. We enjoyed a lot here.”

The film festival has been supported by the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR). (ANI)