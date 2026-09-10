Actor Bipasha Basu claimed to have found 'tiny worms' in a nutrition product and shared a video on Instagram. She tagged Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, appealing for him to investigate the alleged adulteration.

Bipasha Basu Alleges Contamination in Nutrition Product

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Actor Bipasha Basu has raised concerns over a nutrition product after claiming that she found what appeared to be tiny worms inside a newly opened container.

Bipasha shared a video of the product on her Instagram story on Thursday, September 10, and tagged Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, seeking his help over the matter. In the video, Bipasha showed the contents of the container and said she found tiny worms inside it. “This is full of worms… tiny tiny worms. The new dabba that we’ve opened is full of worms,” Bipasha is heard saying in the video.

The actor also tagged Mundhe in the post and appealed to him to look into the matter. Along with the video, she wrote, “@tukaram_ias You are our only hope… so we don’t get spoilt or adulterated stuff in everything that we purchase.” She also added a folded-hands emoji.

Basu’s post raises allegations about the product, though there is no independent confirmation so far that the substance shown in the video was worms or that the product was contaminated.

FDA Commissioner's Strict Approach Praised

Ever since Tukaram Mundhe took charge as commissioner of Maharashtra’s food safety department, his strict approach to food safety has been winning praise. Earlier, actor Manoj Bajpayee had also joined the list of admirers and praised Mundhe for the way he carries out his duties.

While speaking to ANI, Bajpayee spoke about society and the way people view honest work, saying that we live in a time when a person doing their job with complete “honesty” and “dedication” often surprises people. “A police officer, or, let’s say, Tukaram, is appointed to do a certain job. When he performs his duties with complete honesty and dedication, people find it surprising that he starts going viral. Have you realised this?” the actor said.

Widespread Inspections and Actions

The Maharashtra FDA has been carrying out inspections at restaurants, hotels, roadside eateries and other places serving food, including establishments supplying food through online delivery platforms.

The department has also taken action in cases of food safety violations, including licence suspensions and improvement notices. The inspections have also covered issues such as adulterated milk, food served at restaurants, junk food sold in and around schools, and the manufacture and sale of banned gutka and tobacco-containing pan masala.

(ANI)