The producer of 'Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy' told the Delhi High Court the film is not ready for release as it has not yet received CBFC certification. The court was hearing a plea by Salman Khan over the film based on the 1998 blackbuck case.

'Kala Hiran' Not Ready for Release, Needs CBFC Nod

The producer of Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that the film is not yet ready for release, as it has not received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The statement was made before Justice Jyoti Singh.

Singh asked the counsel appearing for producer Amit Jani, “When are you releasing the movie?” The producer’s counsel sought instructions on the question and also raised objections to Salman Khan’s suit. He submitted that the film was not presently in a releasable form and would have to be submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) before any theatrical release. “The movie is not in a releasable form. It has to be sent to the CBFC for certification. Even the trailer has not been released,” the counsel submitted.

The Court thereafter recorded that counsel for Defendant No. 1, on instructions, had stated that the movie was “not in a release-able stage” and that its contents were yet to be certified by the censor board. Khan’s counsel pointed out that a film intended for an OTT platform may not require certification in the same manner as a theatrical release. Taking note of the submission, the Court also included a possible OTT release within the scope of its order.

Salman Khan's Plea Against the Film

The Court granted the respondents two weeks to file their reply to Khan’s application and listed the matter for further hearing on September 30. Khan has approached the High Court over the proposed film, expressing apprehension that its storyline and promotional material are based on or draw upon incidents associated with his life, particularly the 1998 blackbuck case.

The actor has alleged that the project and material associated with it make him identifiable despite not necessarily naming him expressly. His plea refers, among other things, to promotional material allegedly showing a character resembling him and wearing a bracelet similar to his well-known blue bracelet.

Khan has also objected to statements and interviews attributed to producer Amit Jani, alleging that references made in connection with the project seek to associate the film with the blackbuck case and other controversies involving the actor. The respondents have opposed the relief sought by Khan. The latest hearing, however, focused on the present status of the film, its proposed release and certification requirements. (ANI)