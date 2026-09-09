Things got real in the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 house! The weekly task is to rebuild 'Bigg Boss City' after a disaster. Loleeta and Kadal Komban were picked for a crucial task to bring back the water supply, and it was quite the drama.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 is just into its third episode, and things are already getting intense. While many contestants are still trying to find their groove, the weekly task is throwing everyone into the deep end.

Here's the setup: The housemates are told they are in 'Bigg Boss City', which has been destroyed by a sudden natural disaster. Their main job is to rebuild the city by completing a series of tasks.

Bigg Boss gives all the instructions to the house leader, Jaseela, and her two aides, Sumesh Chandran and Mridula Vijay. This team then decides which contestant will perform each task. After a task to win back the bedroom, today's challenge was even more basic: getting drinking water.

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The house had no water or cooking gas since morning, so the pressure was really on. The task was called 'Palathulli Peruvellam', which roughly means 'many small drops make a big ocean'.

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To get the water back, the contestants had to fill a tank in the task area using a pipe. But there was a catch. The leader, Jaseela, had to spend 20,000 from the task fund just to attempt it. She chose Loleeta and Kadal Komban for the job. To keep their spirits up, other housemates like Rakesh and Shijin started singing and dancing around them.

However, it wasn't all smooth sailing. Leader Jaseela got angry and scolded Eldho when he tried to go and check the water level himself. In the end, Loleeta and Kadal Komban managed to complete the task and finally restored the water supply in the house.

Reflecting on the whole situation, Jaseela said it was an "unforgettable experience." She added, “It made me understand that both the decision and the people who execute it are important.”